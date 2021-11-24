Royal Bafokeng Holdings' Katlego Kobue appointed to Dis-Chem Pharmacies Board

Katlego Kobue, a senior investment manager at Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH), has been appointed as an independent non-executive director on the Dis-Chem Pharmacies board with immediate effect.

.Source: supplied. Katlego Kobue

Over a decade of investment experience

The appointment follows RBH’s recent purchase of 6.62% in the pharmacy group’s issued share capital.RBH’s investment in Dis-Chem as part of the 10.05% Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) transaction completed at the end of August.Kobue joined the RBH Strategic Investments team in 2011 as an investment intern and has over 10 years investment experience.He has worked on several transactions in multiple sectors including telecommunications, resources, media, asset management and property.In his role as senior investment manager, Kobue provides investment oversight, analysis, and support to the RBH chief investment officer through portfolio assessment, assets and other investment programmes to implement RBH’s investment strategy.Kobue represents RBH as a director on several other boards.“We are very pleased with Katlego’s appointment to our board, which cements the recent share transaction,” says Dis-Chem’s CEO, Ivan Saltzman.“His strategic investment expertise coupled with significant non-executive director experience on many other boards will provide Dis-Chem with objective insights and direction.“We are confident that his acumen will be extremely valuable to our team and will benefit Dis-Chem’s growth strategy and trajectory,” he adds.