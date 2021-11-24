Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Insight SurveyADCO CBDBonitasLeap CommunicationsOptimize AgencyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Covid-19 News South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

SA puts brakes on Covid-19 vaccine delivery

24 Nov 2021
By: Promit Mukherjee
South Africa has given the red light to the delivery of Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The health ministry cites too much stock as a reason as vaccine hesitancy slows an inoculation campaign.

Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
About 35% of South Africans are fully vaccinated: higher than in most other African nations, but the figure is half the government's year-end target. It has averaged 106,000 doses a day in the past 15 days in a nation of 60 million people.

Innoculation demand high


Earlier this year, the programme was slowed by insufficient doses. Now deliveries have been delayed due to oversupply, making the country an outlier in the continent where most are still starved of vaccines.

Nicholas Crisp, deputy director-general of the Health Department, said that South Africa had 16.8 million doses in stock and that deliveries had been deferred.

"We have 158 days' stock in the country at current use," a spokesman for the Health Ministry said. "We have deferred some deliveries."

They did not say when deliveries would now take place.

Vaccines to be re-routed


Stavros Nicolaou, chief executive of Aspen Pharmacare, which is packaging 25 million doses a month of J&J vaccines in South Africa, said most of the vaccines bound for South Africa would now go to the rest of the continent.

Nicolaou, who is also chairman of public health at Business for South Africa (B4SA), said deliveries would likely be deferred until the first quarter of next year.

Vaccines packaged at Aspen's plant are part of the African Union's agreement to buy 220 million doses from J&J.

Key players unresponsive


The African Union and J&J did not respond to an email seeking comment.

A Pfizer spokesperson said: "We remain adaptable to individual country's vaccine requirements whilst continuing to meet our quarterly commitments as per the South Africa supply agreement."

South Africa's government has been seeking to boost the rate of daily administered doses.

"There is a fair amount of apathy and hesitancy," said Shabir Madhi, who led the clinical study for the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa.

To ramp up vaccinations, the government has launched pop-up vaccination centres and sought help from community leaders. It has also opened inoculations to children aged 12 to 17.
NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About the author

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Josephine Mason and Edmund Blair.
Read more: African Union, Pfizer, J&J, Stavros Nicolaou, vaccine

Related

2021 Accountability Music Awards: Online voting open
2021 Accountability Music Awards: Online voting open18 Nov 2021
Heineken employees vaccinated in Sedibeng
Heineken South AfricaHeineken employees vaccinated in Sedibeng26 Oct 2021
Vials with a sticker reading, &quot;COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only&quot; and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken 31 October 31, 2020. Reuters/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
Facing backlash, EU says import of J&J vaccines from South Africa is temporary20 Aug 2021
PinkDrive, corporate SA join hands to roll out vaccination programme to rural communities
PinkDrive, corporate SA join hands to roll out vaccination programme to rural communities4 Aug 2021
Durban announced as the new host of Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2021)
RX AfricaDurban announced as the new host of Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2021)29 Jul 2021
Source:
Biovac to manufacture Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for Africa21 Jul 2021
Syringe and vial are seen in front of displayed new Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, 24 June 2021. Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Africa to start receiving US Covid-19 vaccine doses next week1 Jul 2021
Rapid antigen testing and the return to in-person events
Worx GroupRapid antigen testing and the return to in-person events10 Jun 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz