CILTSA webinar to explore AI, digitalisation's impact on Africa's logistics sector

Africa is set to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digitalisation to reshape its logistics, transport, and supply chain sectors. The continent's young and tech-savvy population, combined with growing infrastructure investments, creates an ideal environment for businesses to flourish in this rapidly evolving landscape.

To facilitate a comprehensive understanding of AI and digitalisation's implications in these crucial sectors, the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport South Africa (CILTSA) will be hosting a business-focused, complimentary webinar scheduled for 30 November 2023, titled: Towards a profound insight into Artificial Intelligence and digitalisation: Implications for logistics, transport, and the supply chain in Africa.

The programme includes

• Driving AI and digitalisation – a practical approach to delivering value by Reza Suleman – Lead, Futures Practice: Africa International Advisors

• What is AI and what does it mean for our future? by Takalani Madzhadzhi, CEO of Ashanti AI

• AI and digitalisation in action: Case studies and leading-edge, practical examples by Munya Husvu – CEO: ISB Optimus

• Artificial intelligence and digitalisation changing the landscape of telematics by Henry Smith – Sales director: Fleet (Africa) - MiX Telematics

Agenda highlights include

• What are AI and digitalisation, and how are they being used in the logistics, transport, and supply chain industries in Africa?

• What are the benefits and challenges of using AI and digitalisation in these industries?

• How can African businesses prepare for the future of AI and digitalisation?

To register for the event, which takes place on 30 November from 9am to 11am, visit the Transport Forum.