BET Software sponsors DevConf 2023

BET Software is gearing up for a memorable DevConf 2023 next week, and this year, the company is an official sponsor.

Last year’s DevConf equipped BET Software’s developers with crucial industry knowledge.

DevConf is a community-driven, professional software developer-focused conference, that is hosted annually. It provides software developers with tools, practices, and principles applicable to tackling current and future challenges in the South African software development environment. Developers who attend learn, network and are inspired regardless of their specific technology stack and programming language of choice.

Altogether, 31 BET Software team members will attend the conference in Cape Town on 23 May, and Pretoria on 25 May. Delegates have full-day access to all sessions, as well as access to the post-conference event.

Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, says, “Last year, the conference was beneficial to our team who attended, in terms of skills development. We are a company that exemplifies DevConf’s message of solving today and tomorrow’s software development challenges, and that is why we are proud to get involved again and especially to be a sponsor this year,” he explains.

BET Software is ready for a successful DevConf 2023 and is a proud sponsor.

Collins adds that BET Software is also on a massive recruitment drive.

“There may be some things that we can’t predict in this industry, but one thing is certain, and that is that BET Software is growing. So, I encourage developers attending DevConf 2023 to visit our spectacular stand, both in Cape Town and Pretoria. Besides the competitions, prize giveaways and games that our team has in store, developers will learn about our success story and our unique culture,” Collins says.

For a build-up to the conference and behind-the-scenes moments during the event, you can follow BET Software on social media.



