African Spelling Bee winners announced

The African Spelling Bee which has impacted over 10 million African children, has hosted its fifth African spelling Bee competition, affirming Nigeria and Sudan as its winners.

Every year, the African Spelling Bee Federation calls on national spelling bee champions from various African countries to compete for the ultimate African Spelling Bee Championship. Founded in 2016 by 10 spelling organisations from Botswana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Nigeria, Malawi, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe, the competition has grown to include representatives from 21 African countries, impacting over 10 million learners across the continent.

Hosted at the Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre, Malawi, the event expanded beyond a classic one-word per speller bee to include a fun African general knowledge quiz and a speed spelling competition to determine the top team prize. The series of literacy competitions inspired the learners to challenge their knowledge of our beautiful continent deepening their roots of the Pan-African spirit.

Building a better Africa

"The African Spelling Bee is more than a spelling competition", says Aaron Kirunda, chairperson of the federation’s executive committee. "Our dream is that these children and young people will build deep and lasting relationships, built on excellence, mutual respect and integrity with the hope that in years to come when they are the leaders of our countries’ businesses and institutions, they will together build a better Africa," adds Kirunda.

The chairperson also praised the excellent organising of the event by the Malawi Spelling Bee and their director Lewis Mbaula stating that: "The hosting of the event by the Malawi Spelling Bee was first class and Mbaula and his team need to be commended for their efforts in pulling off such a historic event. We truly felt like we were in the Warm Heart of Africa," he adds.

"Despite the incredible challenges spelling bee organisations faced over the last few years due to Covid-19; which resulted in the 2020 and 2021 events being postponed; the 5th African Spelling Bee was an overwhelming success."

The results were as follows:

In the team competition, the winning countries were:

1. Nigeria

2. Uganda

3. South Africa

The one-word per speller competition took place, in a Grande Finale, in junior and senior categories.

The winners are as follows :

1. Elozino Daphne Etuele (Nigeria)

2. Caleb Mathala (Malawi)

3. Kobina Edu Ampah Mensah (Ghana)

Senior category top positions were :

1. Widad Mohammed (Sudan)

2. Joseph Turibamwe (Uganda)

3. Opeoluwa Ebibechuchwu Bukola (Nigeria)

The African Quiz competition was won by a mixed team named after Table Mountain.

The 6th African Spelling Bee in 2023 will be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.