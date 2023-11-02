Introducing Husk at Zululami: Elegant living on the thriving North Coast

Nestled within the exquisite Zululami Luxury Coastal Estate, Husk presents a lifestyle characterised by thoughtful design that effortlessly blends with the stunning natural surroundings.

Source: Supplied.

Crafted by Collins Residential, Husk is situated atop a hill, offering unmatched vistas of the lush forest and the vast ocean. Here, contemporary living seamlessly converges with the serenity of nature.

Elegant living, affordable luxury

Discover a range of two- and three-bedroom apartments, each meticulously designed with private terraces for you to relish the beauty of the estate. Starting at just R2,785 000 for two-bedroom apartments and R3,435 000 for three-bedroom apartments, Husk opens the door to those who seek both sophistication and accessibility.

Husk offers pet-friendly lower-level apartments with exclusive gardens and offers the convenience of a lock-and-go lifestyle while providing the warmth of a true home.

Exclusive access to Zululami facilities

As a resident of Husk, you have access to the remarkable amenities of Zululami Luxury Coastal Estate, including a wetland clubhouse, beach pavilion with two access points to the beach, sports pavilion with a fitness park, citrus park, a thriving community harvest garden, and serene wetlands featuring raised paths and decks. Balconies provide forest views overlooking the Starrwood Conservancy and panoramic ocean vistas.

The North Coast of South Africa has earned its reputation as the country's fastest-growing region, experiencing remarkable population expansion and substantial capital appreciation over the last decade, attracting the interest of both local and international homebuyers.

According to insights from Lightstone Data, the property market in Ballito and Salt Rock shows a notable trend, with sales within estates surpassing those outside estates by an impressive 40% and 219%, respectively. Estate living has become the preferred choice for buyers, owing to its wealth of amenities and the multi-layered security advantages it offers.

Source: Supplied.

The North Coast’s appeal

According to Murray Collins, chief executive officer of Collins Residential, the North Coast has been attracting an average of 45 to 60 families each month, drawn by the promise of a high-quality lifestyle. This trend is further validated by data from the Roots 8.0 survey, revealing that a remarkable 82% of Ballito residents embrace active and health-conscious living.

“The North Coast is renowned for its favourable climate, an abundance of recreational opportunities, and distinguished educational institutions like Reddam House, Curro, and Ashton International College,” states Murray.

Abundant recreation at Husk's doorstep

Husk is located near the N2, ensuring quick and hassle-free travel with less than a 30-minute drive to King Shaka International Airport. Residents also have convenient access to a diverse range of shopping and dining options, including Ballito Junction, Superspar Tiffany's, Sage Bakery & Café, and Grand Exotic. In addition to pristine beaches, an array of family-friendly entertainment options are in close proximity such as Sugar Rush Park, Hole in the Wall, Adventure Valley, Ballito Farmer’s Market, and Crocodile Creek.

With reciprocal access between the Seaton and Zululami estates, residents can enjoy an incredible variety of amenities and a rich coastal living experience, including walking trails, tennis courts, jungle gyms, swimming pools, and more.

Safe and sustainable living

Murray expressed, “We remain committed to promoting sustainable living practices. Husk offers solar water-heating systems, rainwater storage, and optional inverter and gas-hob upgrades. The safety of our residents remains top priority. Husk is situated within an already established gated estate and includes 24-hour guard presence.”

Husk offers a unique opportunity to become part of the thriving North Coast community, with only a limited number of units available for purchase. Investors also have the flexibility to rent out their property through Zululami Estate's accredited agents, offering both short-term and long-term rental options.