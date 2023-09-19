Industries

Africa


Acube plans major luxury developments in Dubai

19 Sep 2023
Acube Real Estate Development is planning several luxury residential developments in Dubai within the next three years.
Source: Supplied.
Source: Supplied.

Adhara Star, a 17-storey luxury residential tower in Arjan, is on track for handover by Q1 2025 and will comprise 113 fully furnished luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom units and retail spaces.

Acube is a new subsidiary of Acube SFO DMCC, a single-family owned group of companies with more than 20 years of global commercial and residential development expertise including major construction projects throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Acube is on a forward trajectory to develop and sell 1 million square feet of residential property In Dubai by 2025, with Adhara Star tower being the first of two developments being announced in 2023.

“Our mission is to create exceptional living spaces that transcend the ordinary, enrich lives and reshape the concept of modern living, infused with innovation and guided by sustainable practices; we are dedicated to crafting developments that mirror our unwavering commitment to excellence and integrity,” said Ramjee Iyer, chairman and managing director of Acube Real Estate Development.

“Acube’s management team brings over two decades of real-estate investment and construction expertise in Europe, India, and the Middle East.

“We have a deep understanding of global real-estate dynamics along with a strong vision for our role in Dubai’s continued transformation towards better, smarter, more sustainable developments.”

Luxury living at Adhara Star

Adhara Star, located in Arjan – Al Barsha South, will be the developer’s first tower and will serve as a testament to Acube’s commitment to style, quality, and affordability. The 17-storey vastu-compliant tower offers fully furnished units with the finest materials and fixtures including high quality porcelain and ceramic tiling, Bosch whitegoods, as well as Roca sanitary ware for the bathrooms.

Adhara Star offers residents all the amenities of community living, with dedicated facilities including pools, basketball court, paddle tennis court, jogging track, indoor and outdoor gyms, sauna, jacuzzi, steam room, yoga room, BBQ, kids’ playground, and a Japanese garden.

Prices for one-bedroom units start at United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) 999,000, 2-bedrooms start at AED 1.3m and three-bedroom units start at AED 1.7m.

“As Dubai’s growth momentum and its appeal as one of the happiest, safest cities in the world continues to attract global property buyers, we will see demand for high-quality, well-built residential units remain high.

“This gives us the opportunity to demonstrate our capability and to amplify Dubai's urban evolution through the creation of spaces that reflect the essence of luxury, functionality, and elegance,” added Iyer.

NextOptions

