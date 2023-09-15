RealNet and Van's Auctioneers join forces on new online auction service

Property group RealNet and renowned auction house Van's Auctioneers are collaborating on a new online auction service that unites their expertise and resources to provide consumers with a powerful and professional additional avenue for selling and buying their homes.

“Selling by auction is well entrenched in the South African real-estate market, but we believed that in order to offer our clients the best experience of selling or buying a home in this way, we needed to partner with a leading auction house and leverage their expertise and reputation in this competitive environment,” says RealNet group chief executive officer Gerhard Kotzé.

“And Van’s had exactly the legacy and recognition we were looking for, as well as a commitment to exceptional client service and values that align with our own, so we entered into a formal co-operation agreement with them and have now launched our joint online auction service.”

How it works

Kotzé says the process for home sellers begins when a RealNet property practitioner identifies a property that could benefit from being listed for sale via online auction. The sellers then need to enter into a 90-day exclusive joint mandate with RealNet and Van's Auctioneers and pay an individually-determined marketing fee.

“The property is then prepared for online auction, with specialised advertising being placed by Van's Auctioneers. Interested buyers are directed to the RealNet/Van's Auctioneers online platform, where they can register and participate in the auction.”

Benefits for sellers

As a home seller, opting for an online auction as a method for selling your property offers several key benefits, says Kotzé. These include: