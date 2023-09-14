Second home and semigration buyers are flocking to these small towns

Local and international buyers are rediscovering South Africa's beautiful small towns with their often top quality lifestyle, and locations not too far from bigger towns or cities, says Ian Badenhorst, managing director for Seeff Country and Karoo.

Source: Supplied. Ladismith.

These towns offer a rural lifestyle, yet with access to excellent schools and big town facilities not too far away.

Prices of goods are often cheaper, and residents have access to fresh produce and meat, weekend markets and other tourist attractions. Beautiful scenery, often with country and mountain views, access to wine and olive farms, and more, are part of why these towns are so popular, says Badenhorst.

Here are 10 of the most in-demand towns and villages. Most have enjoyed excellent price growth over the last five to 10 years. That said, for people moving here, the investment is about more than just bricks and mortar, they are investing in a better quality life, says Badenhorst.

Ranked by average price, the top towns and villages include Franschhoek, Nottingham Road in the Midlands, St Francis Bay on the Eastern Cape coast, Langebaan and Yzerfontein on the West Coast, Kenton on Sea on the Eastern Cape Sunshine Coast, Hartbeespoort in the Magaliesberg area, as well as Swellendam, Napier, and Ladismith in the Western Cape countryside.

The most in-demand small towns with a projected average price growth over the next five to 10 years are: