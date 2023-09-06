Second Johannesburg gas blast - five admitted to hospital after Braamfontein maintenance accident

Just one month after a devastating gas explosion tore through Lilian Ngoyi Street in the heart of Johannesburg, leaving one person dead and at least 48 injured, and mere days after a fire that claimed the lives of 77 individuals in Marshalltown, there has been a gas explosion in Braamfontein in the inner city.

The neighbourhood is a vital link between the bustling Newtown area, connected by the Nelson Mandela Bridge, and the city centre. The incident occurred at the intersection of Bertha and De Korte streets.

According to Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, the Joburg MMC for public safety, preliminary information suggests that the explosion occurred during planned maintenance work on a 350mm steel pipe, which is suspected to have leaked.

Read the full article by Michelle Banda at Daily Maverick.