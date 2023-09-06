Second Johannesburg gas blast - five admitted to hospital after Braamfontein maintenance accident

The neighbourhood is a vital link between the bustling Newtown area, connected by the Nelson Mandela Bridge, and the city centre. The incident occurred at the intersection of Bertha and De Korte streets.
According to Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, the Joburg MMC for public safety, preliminary information suggests that the explosion occurred during planned maintenance work on a 350mm steel pipe, which is suspected to have leaked.
Read the full article by Michelle Banda at Daily Maverick.
Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.
Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/