Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsBiz TakeoutsIAB Bookmarks AwardsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsPropelair SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Property News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Property jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Second Johannesburg gas blast - five admitted to hospital after Braamfontein maintenance accident

6 Sep 2023
By: Michelle Banda
Just one month after a devastating gas explosion tore through Lilian Ngoyi Street in the heart of Johannesburg, leaving one person dead and at least 48 injured, and mere days after a fire that claimed the lives of 77 individuals in Marshalltown, there has been a gas explosion in Braamfontein in the inner city.
Source:
Source: Pixabay

The neighbourhood is a vital link between the bustling Newtown area, connected by the Nelson Mandela Bridge, and the city centre. The incident occurred at the intersection of Bertha and De Korte streets.

According to Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, the Joburg MMC for public safety, preliminary information suggests that the explosion occurred during planned maintenance work on a 350mm steel pipe, which is suspected to have leaked.

Read the full article by Michelle Banda at Daily Maverick.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
Read more: maintenance, gas explosion, urban planning, Nelson Mandela Bridge, health and safety, urban development

Related

Source: Reuters.
Johannesburg fire: 73 killed in apartment block reported occupied by homeless31 Aug 2023
Get your car ready for summer
Motus CarsGet your car ready for summer30 Nov 2022
Source:
All the 2022 national Vodacom Journalist of the Year award winners25 Nov 2022
New forms of urban planning are emerging in Africa
New forms of urban planning are emerging in Africa4 May 2022
#KZNflooding: Integrated planning, resilient infrastructure key to future urban development
#KZNflooding: Integrated planning, resilient infrastructure key to future urban development22 Apr 2022
#BizTrends2022: Sustainable transformation key to promoting cities as engines of growth
#BizTrends2022: Sustainable transformation key to promoting cities as engines of growth18 Jan 2022
Cities and climate change: why low-rise buildings are the future - not skyscrapers
Cities and climate change: why low-rise buildings are the future - not skyscrapers28 Oct 2021
CoCT calls on residents to register for review of Spatial Development Framework
CoCT calls on residents to register for review of Spatial Development Framework9 Sep 2021

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz