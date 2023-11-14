Dire Tladi's landmark appointment to International Court of Justice garners global acclaim

Dire Tladi, from the University of Pretoria, recently secured a nine-year term as a judge on the International Court of Justice (ICJ). This historic appointment marks the first time a representative from South Africa assumes a role on the esteemed court.

Heide Hackmann, director of Future Africa, welcomed Tladi's appointment as a milestone in the pursuit of global peace and justice. “We are extremely proud of Prof Tladi," she said, "and congratulate him on this remarkable achievement.

Prof. Dire Tladi.

“His appointment as the first South African judge at the ICJ will undoubtedly raise the important voice of Africa and contribute to shaping a safer and more equitable world for all. We look forward to witnessing the positive influence his expertise will have and commit our support to him in taking on this important international role."

President Ramaphosa extended his congratulations to Tladi last Friday, 10 November, acknowledging the nomination made by the South African government back in May.

In addition to holding the Future Africa Research Chair, Prof Tladi is also the recipient of the National Research Foundation South African Research Chairs Initiative of International Constitutional Law.

He has also held several key positions within the field of international law, including serving as the Chair of the International Law Commission, an organ of the United Nations renowned for its contributions to the International Court of Justice. He has provided his invaluable expertise as the legal adviser of the South African mission in New York and as a special adviser to the South African foreign minister.

Located at the Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands, The International Court of Justice plays an important role in settling legal disputes between states and offering advisory opinions on international legal matters.

The Court comprises 15 judges selected by the UN General Assembly.