Financial analyst Jimmy Moyaha takes the helm at SAfm Market Update

Moneyweb is thrilled to welcome Jimmy Moyaha as the fresh face of SAfm Market Update, as he takes the helm from Fifi Peters, who adeptly steered the show for more than two years.

Source: Supplied. Jimmy Moyaha, SAfm Market Update's new host.

Moyaha is a renowned financial analyst and markets commentator widely recognised for his expertise on various local and international media platforms.

With an extensive background in the financial industry, he brings a wealth of experience and insight to the SAfm Market Update studio.

In addition to his broadcasting career, Moyaha founded Lotus Academy, an online education platform specialising in financial trading courses and skills development. He holds an accounting degree from the University of the Witwatersrand. He has been active in the financial market industry since 2016, including a role as a derivatives trader at IG Markets.

Moneyweb's editor, Ryk van Niekerk, is thrilled about Moyaha’s appointment: "Jimmy is an excellent addition to the Moneyweb team and will offer SAfm listeners fantastic insights into developments in the business and financial world. His experience as an analyst and entrepreneur will be invaluable, and paired with his enthusiasm, the show will be one not to be missed. I can't wait to tune in."

Moyaha expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, stating, "I look forward to sharing my insights and experiences alongside those of the captains of the industry I will be conversing with on the show. The SAfm Market Update is already the premier business radio show in the country. I hope to take it to new heights by bringing listeners relevant business and investment information in the most relatable way."

