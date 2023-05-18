Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Bullion PR & CommunicationBroad MediaAfriGISSAICABataAICPA & CIMAGreenCapeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Finance Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Finance jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Momentum Insure unveils revolutionary Safety Returns programme

18 May 2023
Issued by: MSports Marketing
Momentum Insure has launched a new rewards programme designed to incentivise its clients for demonstrating safety behaviour. The Safety Returns programme offers clients up to 30% cash back on their paid premiums every year, regardless of whether they claim or not. To earn rewards, clients need to engage with the various safety-focused features included in the Momentum Safety Returns App, all of which are designed to help keep them safe, no matter where they are within South Africa.
Momentum Insure unveils revolutionary Safety Returns programme

Earning rewards with Safety Returns is easy, with clients earning points through a variety of activities, including completing the Safety Score questionnaire using the Safety Alert panic button feature, additionally, clients can also earn points by achieving Safe DayzTM through their driving behaviour and by using other Momentum Insure features available on the Momentum App.

Once clients join the Momentum Insure family, they need to download and register their profile on the Momentum App, and register for Safety Returns to access the Safety Returns dashboard which provides a detailed breakdown of their current progress towards earning cashback bonuses, including the number of points earned, bonus percentages, and the number of points required to reach the next bonus level. All Momentum Insure car and home clients are eligible to register for Safety Returns via the Momentum App at no additional cost.

“As a brand that is anchored in safety, the safety of our clients is at the core of everything we do. We go beyond keeping our clients safe by making them feel safe. The Momentum Insure Safety Returns programme is an innovative way to reward clients for prioritising their safety and ensuring they can enjoy peace of mind and financial rewards. This is one way of making our proposition tangible to our clients. Our clients can earn up to 30% cash back on their paid premiums each year, even if they claim.” said Dipesh Radia, chief commercial officer of Momentum Insure.

We’re making safety truly rewarding.
Existing Multiply Premier customers with active Momentum Insure car and/or home policies will continue to receive a Safety Bonus but will not be eligible to participate in the Safety Returns program during 2023.

Join Momentum Insure car and home insurance today and register for Safety Returns to start earning rewards.

Keeping you confident on your journey to success.

NextOptions
Read more: Momentum, Momentum Insure

Related

South African economy bigger than pre-Covid after Q3 surprise
South African economy bigger than pre-Covid after Q3 surprise7 Dec 2022
Source:
How marginalised professionals can cope with performative allyship17 Oct 2022
Source: Supplied. Hannes van den Berg, chief executive officer at Consult by Momentum.
What needs to be done to rebuild taxpayer confidence - and why this is integral to boosting tax collection22 Jun 2022
Keeping customers confident in the right insurance partner for their journey to success
MSports MarketingKeeping customers confident in the right insurance partner for their journey to success8 Apr 2022
Momentum Consult rebrands to Consult with new identity
Momentum Consult rebrands to Consult with new identity11 Mar 2022
Source:
Restraint advised around spending this festive season30 Nov 2021
Cheslin Kolbe shares his life story through TVC
Cheslin Kolbe shares his life story through TVC10 Nov 2021
Momentum returns with #SheOwnsHerSuccess campaign
Momentum returns with #SheOwnsHerSuccess campaign3 Aug 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz