South African companies to showcase at Foodex

2 Mar 2023
The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the DTIC) is working to position 23 South African companies as strategic suppliers of packaged and processed food products at the 48th International Food and Beverage Expo (Foodex) in Japan.
Source:
Source: Foodex

Foodex Japan, which takes place from 7 to 10 March 2023, is one of the largest annual food and beverage tradeshows in Asia. The exhibition has been a highly successful trade event since its debut in 1976, serving not only Japan’s $700bn food market but also many lucrative Asian markets.

The deputy director-general of trade and investment South Africa at the DTIC, Lerato Mataboge, explained that the company delegation assembled for this showcase represents varied expertise in the food and beverage value chain.

“Our delegation is made up of companies that range from small, medium and micro enterprises, emerging exporters, and woman-owned entities, amongst others,” she said. “We have aimed to assemble a formidable team of companies that will put a respectable South African showcase on the world’s stage while advancing our developmental imperatives.”

Mataboge said she was looking forward to staking a claim on the Japanese food market and returning with trade leads, partnerships and trade deals.

Source:
Inaugural Made in the Cape expo set to ramp up Western Cape exports

2 days ago

Although South Africa currently has a positive surplus in its trade with Japan, Mataboge said it is still driven mainly by the export of raw materials.

“Our strategic objective is that of achieving value-added exports as envisaged in the re-imagined industrial policy of South Africa. There is an opportunity for South Africa to establish itself as a larger player in the niche market that is Japan, as well as other regions in the global economy,” she added.

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: consumer packaged goods, trade fair, Department of Trade, SA exports, food and beverage, Lerato Mataboge, food manufacturing, Industry and Competition, DTIC

