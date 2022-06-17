LG Electronics champions sustainability this World Environment Month

Celebrated on 5 June every year, World Environment Day aims to encourage awareness around sustainable living in an effort to celebrate, protect, and restore our planet. First observed in 1973, the day is a chance to support available, affordable, and attractive ways for people to live more sustainably. As the world celebrated World Environment Day, South Africa is celebrating National Environment Month with LG Electronics leading the charge.
LG Electronics is no stranger to this sustainability pledge, and its commitment towards a better life for all can be seen across its innovative products and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) vision.
Not only does LG Electronics strive to be a global leader in the home appliance, electronic goods, and business solution sectors, it continually works to meet specific goals related to sustainability and maximise positive environmental impact and an inclusive society. LG Electronics’ commitment to a sustainable future
As awareness of environmental issues grows, there is increasing recognition that the priority for humanity should be the pursuit of environmental value.
To this end, LG Electronics has committed to reducing carbon emissions in the production phase by 50% by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality (in terms of greenhouse gas emissions) by 2030. The company also aims to transition to 100% renewable energy by 2050, with investments in solar energy key to achieving this goal.
In addition, LG Electronics’ Green Star rating system, appropriately called Eco-Index, seeks to evaluate the eco-friendliness of all LG Electronics products. Classified in one of the three-star categories, LG Electronics intends to increase the ratio of Green 3 Star certified products to 80% by 2030 as part of its internal eco-friendly product assessment. By making energy-efficient air conditioners, washing machines, dishwashers, and other appliances available to consumers, LG Electronics’ commitment to creating affordable and attractive ways for people to live more sustainably is evident.
Waste reduction is critical to sustainability. To achieve this, LG Electronics is reducing the use of packaging material, and reusing and recycling more packaging material. Furthermore, the company aims to collect 4.5 million tons of global e-waste by 2030 and is building infrastructure for waste collection. This waste includes anything electronic, from your washing machine to your sound system. Recycled materials are also being used to produce the products, with 11,149 tons of recycled plastic used in 2020. Putting human value and societal improvement first
To create a future-oriented society, we need to care for our people, which LG Electronics does through LG Cares. LG Electronics hopes to contribute to social welfare initiatives, education, and cultural activities through sponsorship, financial aid, and volunteer work. For example, following the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal in April 2022, LG Electronics offered assistance to residents and offered free repairs and servicing of LG Electronics appliances.
In terms of societal change, LG Electronics’ #CareForWhatYouWear
campaign sought to raise awareness of the environmental impact of fashion. The campaign aimed to make people more conscious of the clothes they throw away each year and offer more sustainable solutions, such as taking better care of their clothes (thanks to LG Electronics’ innovative washing machines that care for your clothes and help them last longer), recycling, and passing clothes on to others who can use them.
Environmental change is everyone’s responsibility. We all have a role to play in acknowledging that there is #OnlyOneEarth
and we need to do what we can to preserve it. Through continuous innovation, and sustainable goals with visible actions, LG Electronics is fully embracing its responsibility of working towards a future where life is truly good for everyone. Read more about LG’s sustainability commitments here
.