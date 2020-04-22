Hyprop launches food drive in partnership with Gift of the Givers

Hyprop Investments has launched a national food drive at its nine local shopping malls to support the work being done by the Gift of the Givers Foundation, the largest non-governmental disaster response organisation in Africa.

Image credit: Canal Walk

Spar and Good Things Guy launch charitable #SPARdonate initiative Spar has launched an initiative to feed hungry and vulnerable people during the extended Covid-19 lockdown period...

Food collection points will be placed outside major retailers at Hyprop's nine local shopping malls. All food collected will be donated to the Gift of the Givers national food intervention programme and distributed to the most distressed and vulnerable citizens affected by the national lockdown.The food drive is supported by all Hyprop shopping centres, including Atterbury Value Mart, Canal Walk Shopping Centre, CapeGate, Clearwater, Hyde Park Corner, Rosebank Mall, Somerset Mall, The Glen and Woodlands.Food items to be collected comprise the following:• 2 min noodles• Beans• Canned food• Coffee• Flour• Long life milk• Mielie meal• Oats• Pasta• Peanut butter• Jam• Rice• Soup mix• Lentils• Sugar• Sunflower oil• TeaGift of the Givers distributes in excess of 100,000 food parcels annually, prepares and serve hot meals at their own centres whilst supporting existing feeding schemes through the donation of thousands of meals on a daily basis.“With this initiative we are able to provide unconditional support to many people that are in need. In this unprecedented time, all we can do as South Africans, is support one another, consider those around us who are less fortunate and remember that we are all in this together," Gift of the Givers director Badr Kazi said.Vanessa Herbst, marketing manager of Canal Walk commented, “Creating a space in the centre where we can collectively make a positive difference in the lives of those less fortunate, is needed more than ever during this 21-day lockdown. During this time, we can only bring hope to each other and support this worthwhile and uplifting cause as we are all in this together."