Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Hook, Line & SinkerBullion PR & CommunicationStoneIntercareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Public Health News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Africa CDC contributes vaccine manufacturing equipment to Sahpra

11 Aug 2023
On Thursday, 11 August, the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) formally presented equipment valued at $750,000 (R14,083,950) to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) - marking the inaugural donation of its kind on the continent.
Source:
Source: Pexels

According to a joint statement, the tools will support Sahpra with its regulatory functions relating to vaccine manufacturing.

Africa CDC director-general, Jean Kaseya, and Sahpra chief executive officer, Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, attended the ceremony in Pretoria.

The African Union (AU) heads of state established the Partnerships for African Vaccine Manufacturing (PAVM), under the Africa CDC launched in 2021 and its Framework for Action in 2022.

The PAVM aims to steer a bold goal that will enable the African vaccine manufacturing industry to develop, produce and sustainably increase supply, currently sitting at less than 1%.

It is also looking to prop up the National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs) to ensure safe and quality vaccines.

The Africa CDC is working with four other NRAs to boost their capacities to achieve the ambitious goal of manufacturing 60% of vaccine needs on the continent by 2040.

“This donation is a proverbial breath of fresh air for Sahpra and more importantly, the African continent. This stellar initiative will provide much-needed impetus for Sahpra to take bold steps to capacitate the authority and the continent in paving the way for renewed vigour and innovation on the continent,” said Semete-Makokotlela.

Source: Supplied.
Mastercard Foundation and IPD bolster the continent's capacity to produce vaccines

5 Jun 2023

Meanwhile, Kaseya said Africa CDC’s mission of safeguarding Africa’s health from disease threats such as pandemics would require viable and sustainable manufacturing of health products and technologies on the continent.

“To achieve this noble mission, NRAs are our key partners. Today’s ceremony marks an important step in our commitment to support African manufacturing to ensure safe and effective vaccines are produced on the continent,” he said.

The Africa CDC worked with the African Union Development Agency (Auda-Nepad) to set priorities such as regulatory process harmonisation, engaging with and strengthening NRAs directly, supporting and strengthening the Regional Centres of Regulatory Excellence (RCore) platform to facilitate vaccine regulatory oversight, as manufacturing of health products expands in Africa.

Africa CDC is a continental autonomous public health agency of the African Union.

It supports member states in their efforts to strengthen health systems and improve surveillance, emergency response, prevention and control of diseases.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: SAHPRA, vaccine manufacturing, Africa CDC

Related

Source:
Sahpra unveils the latest graduates12 Jun 2023
Source: Supplied.
Mastercard Foundation and IPD bolster the continent's capacity to produce vaccines5 Jun 2023
Source: Supplied. Ebere Okereke the new chief executive officer of Africa Public Health Foundation.
Africa Public Health Foundation appoints new CEO27 Feb 2023
Source: Reuters.
Britain and South Africa agree health partnership on second day of state visit25 Nov 2022
Source: Supplied.
First cannabis clinical trial takes off in South Africa11 Nov 2022
Cannabis farm for sale in Atlantis, Cape Town
S3 OrganicsssCannabis farm for sale in Atlantis, Cape Town3 Oct 2022
Source:
Advocating for medication safety16 Sep 2022
Source:
Second death linked to J&J Covid-19 vaccine confirmed13 Sep 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz