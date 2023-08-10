Industries

Emerging Covid-19 variant spreads across UK amidst rising cases

10 Aug 2023
Amidst a surge in overall Covid-19 cases, a novel variant labeled EG.5.1, stemming from the Omicron lineage, is swiftly making its presence felt across the UK.
Source:
Source: Pexels

Recent United Kingdom Health Security Agency.(UKHSA) data reveals that this variant, responsible for one in seven new cases, has emerged as a significant player in the ongoing pandemic landscape.

It was classified in the UK on 31 July.

SOUTH AFRICA

Source:
Phaahla urges Brics nations to maintain vigilance against Covid-19

3 days ago

Its rapid spread potentially contributes to the recent surge in cases and hospitalizations, warranting attention and concern. The latest data shows the Covid-19 hospital admission rate was 1.97 per 100,000 population, an increase from 1.17 per 100,000 in the previous UKHSA report.

The prevailing variant is the Arcturus XBB.1.16, which stems from the Omicron lineage.

