Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

COHSASARegent Business SchoolIcon OncologyBonitasStoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Public Health News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Corruption charges levelled against senior health department official

22 Jun 2023
Senior health department official Popo Maja, has made a court appearance due to corruption charges related to a R150m tender awarded to Digital Vibes.
Source:
Source: Pexels

He is facing two corruption charges for his alleged involvement in the allocation of a contract intended to provide communication services to the department for the National Health Insurance (NHI) programme, and awarding a Covid-19 media campaign contract, which was scored by Digital Vibes.

Maja the director of communications at the national Department of Health, served as a member of the bid evaluation committee responsible for evaluating the various bids submitted for the tender.

During the course of this process, it is alleged that he received two bribes totalling R15,000. The charge sheet indicates that the funds for these alleged bribes were transferred from a Digital Vibes bank account to an account belonging to Tahera Mather.

Subsequently, it is alleged that the money was deposited into Maja's bank account.

“The [health] department upholds its position of zero tolerance to fraud and corruption and will allow the legal process to take its course without any interference,” a media statement said.

“The department believes in the principle of innocent until proven guilty, and procedural fairness will be adhered to in order to afford Maja space and opportunity to deal with the case.”

Following his surrender to the police, Maja appeared in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday morning, 21 June.

As a result of allegations linking Maja to the alleged owners of Digital Vibes, Mather and Naadhira Mitha, former health minister Zweli Mkhize resigned amid the Digital Vibes scandal.

The Special Investigating Unit is currently investigating the matter.

NextOptions
Read more: Zweli Mkhize, Popo Maja, Digital Vibes



Related

SIU dismisses reports of Diko report
SIU dismisses reports of Diko report16 Nov 2021
Image source: Getty Images
SIU to oppose court application to review Digital Vibes report21 Oct 2021
Source: © Bruce Rolff –
SIU granted order to freeze bank accounts of Digital Vibes24 Jun 2021
South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize receives the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination at the Khayelitsha Hospital near Cape Town, South Africa, February 17, 2021. Gianluigi Guercia/Reuters
South Africa's health minister put on special leave over graft allegations9 Jun 2021
Health minister, Zweli Mkhize
Mkhize: R150m Digital Vibes contract was irregular, denies friendship with directors26 May 2021
Health minister, Zweli Mkhize
Covid-19 highlights need to invest in health system resilience14 May 2021
Malaria eradication by 2025, an achievable goal
Malaria eradication by 2025, an achievable goal26 Apr 2021
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
SA temporarily suspends J&J jab14 Apr 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz