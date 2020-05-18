If you've had it with food intolerance, raise a finger

New test provides 222 reasons to test for food intolerances



There is a common misconception between an allergy and an intolerance. While allergies can appear almost instantly, food intolerance symptoms can take up to 72 hours to appear. And while allergies can be life threatening, food intolerances are quite common, affecting approximately 45% of the population. Food intolerances can however have a negative impact on many aspects of a person’s daily activities and cause significant discomfort.



Proving the old adage that not all good food is good for all people, a new intolerance test, OptiWay, now scans a full menu of no less than 222 different types of food.





If you’ve ever suffered from migraines, eczema, skin rashes, fatigue, joint pain, bloating, IBS, diarrhoea, nausea, sinusitis, anxiety, constipation, acne or depression, to name just a few, and you’ve battled to understand why, you could have an intolerance towards a specific food or drink. Food intolerances occur when a person experiences an adverse physiological response to a particular food. The symptoms are very specific to the individual and the type of food in question. When you take into account that such a large part of the population is affected by food intolerance, as opposed to only 2% affected by food allergies, the OptiWay test is the most effective and accurate way to determine which foods trigger negative reactions and which foods can be enjoyed freely.



This way, you can optimise your eating plan by eliminating foods that initiate symptoms that could have a negative influence on your quality of life. Not to mention it going a long way to helping you achieve your weight loss or fitness goals, by ensuring that your diet does not work against you.





Being tested for food intolerance with the OptiWay test is easy. The test is done by medical practitioners and dieticians by administering a quick finger prick that will provide a blood sample. The sample is then analysed by a laboratory, which generates a colour coded tailor-made report, which is first presented by the medical practitioner, and then given to the person to take home.



The OptiWay Food Intolerance Support Guide will assist you to remove or reduce reactive foods from your diet, avoid nutrient deficiencies when eliminating reactive food, substitute with similar alternatives, strengthen your immune system and reintroduce foods responsibly. You will finally have the answer as to whether it’s the aubergine you had yesterday or the tuna from earlier this week that’s lead to your uncomfortable cramping, or whether you really should have that slice of toast with your eggs. And just imagine the immense benefits involved for moms when it comes to children’s lunch time and possible reactions to a recipe that’s been handed down through generations!



If certain symptoms or general reactions to food have you baffled, then OptiWay is really the only way. There will finally be no more guesswork at meal time.



For more information or to find an OptiWay practitioner, visit



For media queries, kindly contact:



Jenny Griesel



Jenny Griesel Communications

Tel 083 406 3444 / az.oc.leseirgynnej@ynnej



