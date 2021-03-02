New Head of Operations for Bonitas

Bonitas Medical Fund has announced the appointment of Dr Morgan Busuku Mkhatshwa as Head of Operations.

Dr Mkhatshwa is a medical doctor with extensive experience in the healthcare sector. He has a proven track record of spearheading the introduction of enhanced comprehensive healthcare services and programmes including occupational healthcare services. In addition, he has led organisational restructuring efforts within highly unionised environments, launching accelerated business expansion and improvement initiatives to maximise revenue growth.Compassionate about management, business development and stakeholder engagement, he began his career as a science teacher before he pursued his medical studies. He worked as a medical officer before progressing to principal medical officer in the public service. He spent some time as Hospital Manager at Life Healthcare and went onto become MD of one of the divisions in the company. After Life Healthcare he joined Lenmed Health as Group Business Development Manager and later became Group Head of Operations."We are delighted to have Dr Mkhatshwa joining our management team," said Lee Callakoppen, Principal Officer. "He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise, not only as a medical doctor but also years of experience in strategic planning and execution, general operations management, project management, coaching and mentoring. We know he will be a valuable asset to our team and our members."Dr Mkhatshwa has a BSc. (Biological Sciences), Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBChB), Hons BSc (Limnology), Master of Science (Medical Microbiology) and Master of Business Administration (MBA). Other achievements include the completion of the Harvard Business School - General Management Program.