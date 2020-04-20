Two Pick n Pay employees at Alex Mall test positive for Covid-19

Two employees working at the Pick n Pay at Alex Mall have tested positive for Covid-19, centre management confirmed today.

Mall management stated that the store is being thoroughly sanitised and all the necessary protocols and procedures are being followed. It's expected to reopen for trade on Monday afternoon."We have been in contact with the relevant senior management at Pick n Pay and would like to commend them for the swift, decisive action they have taken both concerning the well-being of their staff and of the community that may have been affected. They have confirmed they will be screening, testing and, if necessary, isolating staff members that may have come into contact with those that have already tested positive," Alex Mall said in a statement.The rest of the shopping centre remains open for trade with "stringent hygiene practices" in place for both employees and shoppers. "Strict queuing, social distancing and handwashing protocols remain in place to protect our shoppers from potential exposure to Covid-19," the company said.Dedicated shopping hours have been set aside for elderly, disabled and grant beneficiaries visiting Alex Mall. Its #MasksforGood initiative will also see 26,000 reusable, washable medical cloth masks donated to shoppers.