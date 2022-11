Black Friday is one of the biggest and most important shopping days of the year and is a revenue must for retail businesses of all sizes.

Meltwater, the global leader in media intelligence, analysed the data, conversations, and trends around Black Friday and Cyber Monday across social and online news media in South Africa.

Black Friday this year had a reach of 3.6 billion, with Gauteng driving most of the conversations. Some big brands that got the most mentions in the Black Friday conversations include Takealot, Game, Eskom, and others. You can find more insights in the below infographic: