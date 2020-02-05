Business Creative Report for 2019 released

AdForum has released the 3rd edition of the Business Creative Report: the most awarded campaigns, agencies and brands by business sector.

Image source: Viva La Vulva ad on Youtube

Based on the results of more than 30 different awards around the world, it is the only ranking of its kind. It was compiled using a points system. Each awards show is assigned a coefficient from 1 to 5 based on its geographical coverage and number of entries. Specialist awards, for instance in Luxury or Automotive, are also given a higher coefficient. The report allows advertisers and agencies to measure their creative impact against rivals in the same sector.



This year, Tech joins the report as a new category alongside Automotive, Luxury & Premium, Health & Beauty, Travel & Tourism, Food & Beverages, Retail and Finance & Insurance.



Top-performing agencies and clients

Among the top-performing agencies, BETC Paris retained its top slot from the previous report in Luxury & Premium, as did AMV BBDO in Health & Beauty.



The other top performers were Forsman & Bodenfors in Automotive, Ogilvy Germany in Travel & Tourism, CHE Proximity in Finance & Insurance and Serviceplan in Tech. FCB New York got the top slot in Food & Beverages as well as in Retail.



The top-performing clients were Volkswagen in Automotive, Diesel in Luxury & Premium, Bodyform/Libresse in Health & Beauty, Deutsche Bahn in Travel & Tourism, Kasikornbank in Finance & Insurance, Apple in Tech, McDonald’s in Food & Beverages and Burger King in Retail.



Most awarded campaigns

The most awarded campaign overall was Viva La Vulva by AMV BBDO for Bodyform/Libresse. In the Health & Beauty category it reaped almost four times as many points as the campaign ranked in second place.







Meanwhile, The Whopper Detour from FCB New York continued its multi-award-winning run, far outshining its rivals in both the Retail and Food & Beverages category.



It was the year of inclusion and accessibility. Projects such as the Dot Mini from Serviceplan, Story Sign from FCB Inferno, Ikea’s ThisAbles and Microsoft’s Changing the Game – both from McCann Worldgroup – captivated juries.







The report is based on the results of the many awards shows with which AdForum has a partnership, including Cannes, D&AD, the Clios, the Epica Awards, the One Show, the LIA, Eurobest, Adfest, Dubai Lynx, Golden Drum, the FAB Awards, the World Luxury Award– and many more.



