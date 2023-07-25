Industries

Pick n Pay customers have R350m in cash-back rewards waiting to be spent

25 Jul 2023
While South Africans are increasingly signing up for loyalty programmes to make their money go further, Pick n Pay has reported that over 11 million customers have unclaimed Smart Shopper points already loaded on their card, totalling over R250m in cash-back rewards.
Image supplied. Over 11 million Pick n Pay customers have unclaimed Smart Shopper points already loaded on their card, totalling over R250m in cash-back rewards
Image supplied. Over 11 million Pick n Pay customers have unclaimed Smart Shopper points already loaded on their card, totalling over R250m in cash-back rewards

The retailer issues around four billion Smart Shopper points every month for each shop, boosted through its Clubs and partners.

It says that many members have points worth over R100 in cash back waiting to be spent and may be missing out on this budget-welcoming reward by not registering their Smart Shopper card.

Feeding the nation

Customers earn Smart Shopper points every single time they swipe their card at the checkout, but they must register their card to spend their points.

“We want to provide relief to families, and this is one of the ways we are committed to feeding the nation along with our affordable everyday prices,” says Andrew Mills, chief marketing officer at Pick n Pay.

“The Smart Shopper points that customers get from every visit to our shops accumulate and can add up to substantial amounts for customers to spend,” he explains further.

Image source: Aleksandra Gigowska –
How to give customers what they want in a loyalty programme

By 22 hours ago

Use points as they wish

Customers have the freedom to choose how they want to use their points.

“Some opt to spend them on essential items like bread or milk during these financially challenging times, while others indulge in treats like chocolates, chips, or snacks.

“Customers have also used their rewards to purchase cleaning and energy-saving products, which shows that the cash-back options cater to various budgets.”

Mills adds, “We understand that customers are under pressure, so we are urging Smart Shoppers to register their cards and use their points on their next shop. We are also even doubling points on selected products to boost the cash back customers can currently earn.”

Smart Shoppers points represent part of the retailer’s contribution towards customers' grocery savings.

Ober R6bn in savings

On average, an active Smart Shopper customer accumulates total savings to the value of a month’s shopping every year.

This saving is achieved by a customer who regularly participates in the programme using Smart Shopper discounts and deals, earning bonus points through Smart Shopper Clubs (Pet, Coffee and Wine) or partners, such as BP and TymeBank, and spending their cash back.

Last year, the Smart Shopper programme provided over R6bn rand in savings (through discounts & deals) and points.

Read more: retail, Pick n Pay, Andrew Mills



