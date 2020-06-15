Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Retail Services News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Pick n Pay launches liquor collect service

During lockdown, Pick n Pay launched a Collect Direct grocery email ordering service for its franchise stores, and the feedback from customers was very positive as many look to limit the amount of time they spend in public places. Now, the retailer has launched a liquor version. All orders place over the weekend will be packed for collection between Monday and Thursday at participating stores, as liquor stores are closed from Friday to Sunday.
Photo by on Unsplash

For Liquor Collect Direct, customers can select from a list of items and email their order to the participating 190 PnP Liquor stores across the country. Drinks available for order include a range of beers, ciders, coolers, and spirits. Purchasing limits will still apply.

The respective PnP Liquor stores will confirm orders with customers directly, and customers will pay for their items when collecting from the PnP Liquor store during permitted trading hours. There is no fee to use this service.

The list of participating stores and the shopping list template can be found ppwww.pnp.co.za/liquor-collect-direct here]].

John Bradshaw, retail executive: marketing at Pick n Pay, says that while its online shop is offering delivery of liquor, many customers prefer to visit their nearest store. “We are working very hard to help customers buy what they want and need from our stores in a safe environment. As our grocery Collect Direct was so popular with customers, we are extending it to our Liquor stores during this time.”

For customers who want same-day liquor deliveries to their front door, PnP’s liquor partnership with Bottles – an on-demand alcohol delivery app – has resumed from Monday to Thursday between 8am and 2pm. The Bottles app has been delivering Grocery Essentials during lockdown after alcohol was banned and this service will continue.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, Covid-19 links and sacoronavirus.co.za
Comment

Read more: Pick n Pay, Pnp, John Bradshaw

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.

Let's do Biz