Food Lover's pumps R20m into West Coast store revamp

The Food Lover's Market Group, South Africa's largest privately-owned retailer, has invested R20m into refurbishing its Weskus Mall store in the Western Cape. The revamp forms part of the group's R400m investment into store development.

The newly-opened West Coast store has been designed to be bigger and more modern with an open-plan layout. Food Lover's is promising a premium shopping experience with a broad range of fresh food and groceries and a strong emphasis has been placed on creating an environment of freshness and sustainability.

Standard departments within this new store have been enlarged and improved - such as Fruit and Veg, Butchery, Bakery, Seafood, Cheese & Deli, and a Health & Happiness dried fruit and nut bar. The Grab & Go selection of foods will include sushi and poké bowls.

New departments included a Water Bar, Fresh Society - where shoppers can select fresh ingredients to make their own smoothies, juices, salads, wraps and fruit bowls - and Hot Foods with prepared foods such as Crispy Chicken, Bubs’ Fish & Chips and Pie O My. A new-look wine section will feature local and premium wines sold at day-to-day prices.

Premier coffee brand Seattle Coffee Co will also be located conveniently alongside the new store.

The team of 176 employees - including 112 new team members - have been sourced from surrounding communities.

Serving the community

“We’ve been in the region for 20 years and believed it was the right time to reinvest in the community of the West Coast. We’re delighted with the end result, and I firmly believe that Food Lover’s Market will be the best store in the area,” says Brian Coppin, CEO of the Food Lover’s Market Group.

He adds, “We’re a little brand with a big heart, and we truly want to be the good food neighbourhood. One of our primary objectives is to be the best store in any community we serve, and the communities of Vredenburg, Langebaan, Saldanha and surrounds are no different.

“Our ‘community first’ approach is to focus on offering the best in-store shopping experience, inflation-busting value and variety. We also support the community by giving back and the store will be partnering with Siyabonga Care in Vredenburg.”

Siyabonga Care focuses on children from vulnerable homes, children with disabilities, and care for young people and adults with mental and physical disabilities.

Food Lover’s Market West Coast Mall is located at Shop L32, Weskus Mall, 110 Saldanha Rd, Vredenburg, 7380.