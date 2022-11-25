Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OnPoint PRBateleur Brand PlanningSwitch Energy DrinkMpact PlasticsPayflexDistellPerfect WordJust DesignTDMCRogerwilcoKLADomains.co.zaBullion PR & CommunicationSappiBusiness Partners LimitedEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retailers News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • Assistant Store Managers and Supervisors Paarl, N1 City and Tyger Valley
  • Assistant Store Managers and Supervisors Nelspruit and Potchefstroom
  • Assistant Managers and Supervisors Pretoria, Johannesburg
  • Store Managers East London, Pietermaritzburg
  • Assistant Managers and Supervisors Witbank, Potchestroom, Rusternberg, Polokwane
  • Supervisors Bloemfontein, Kimberley
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Food Lover's pumps R20m into West Coast store revamp

    25 Nov 2022
    The Food Lover's Market Group, South Africa's largest privately-owned retailer, has invested R20m into refurbishing its Weskus Mall store in the Western Cape. The revamp forms part of the group's R400m investment into store development.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The newly-opened West Coast store has been designed to be bigger and more modern with an open-plan layout. Food Lover's is promising a premium shopping experience with a broad range of fresh food and groceries and a strong emphasis has been placed on creating an environment of freshness and sustainability.

    Standard departments within this new store have been enlarged and improved - such as Fruit and Veg, Butchery, Bakery, Seafood, Cheese & Deli, and a Health & Happiness dried fruit and nut bar. The Grab & Go selection of foods will include sushi and poké bowls.

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    New departments included a Water Bar, Fresh Society - where shoppers can select fresh ingredients to make their own smoothies, juices, salads, wraps and fruit bowls - and Hot Foods with prepared foods such as Crispy Chicken, Bubs’ Fish & Chips and Pie O My. A new-look wine section will feature local and premium wines sold at day-to-day prices.

    Premier coffee brand Seattle Coffee Co will also be located conveniently alongside the new store.

    The team of 176 employees - including 112 new team members - have been sourced from surrounding communities.

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Serving the community

    “We’ve been in the region for 20 years and believed it was the right time to reinvest in the community of the West Coast. We’re delighted with the end result, and I firmly believe that Food Lover’s Market will be the best store in the area,” says Brian Coppin, CEO of the Food Lover’s Market Group.

    He adds, “We’re a little brand with a big heart, and we truly want to be the good food neighbourhood. One of our primary objectives is to be the best store in any community we serve, and the communities of Vredenburg, Langebaan, Saldanha and surrounds are no different.

    “Our ‘community first’ approach is to focus on offering the best in-store shopping experience, inflation-busting value and variety. We also support the community by giving back and the store will be partnering with Siyabonga Care in Vredenburg.”

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Siyabonga Care focuses on children from vulnerable homes, children with disabilities, and care for young people and adults with mental and physical disabilities.

    Food Lover’s Market West Coast Mall is located at Shop L32, Weskus Mall, 110 Saldanha Rd, Vredenburg, 7380.

    NextOptions
    Read more: Brian Coppin, store design, food retail, Food Lover's Market, grocery retail

    Related

    Shoprite to shut operations in Democratic Republic of Congo
    Shoprite to shut operations in Democratic Republic of Congo2 days ago
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    OBC Butchery accuses Spar of anti-competitive conduct in shopping malls18 Nov 2022
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
    Woolworths flags higher profit as Covid disruption eases16 Nov 2022
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Spar profit slips on higher expenses16 Nov 2022
    Engen rolls out new food service brand Café 365
    Engen rolls out new food service brand Café 3658 Nov 2022
    Pick n Pay reveals new premium flagship store design - its blueprint for the future
    Pick n Pay reveals new premium flagship store design - its blueprint for the future28 Oct 2022
    Greig Jansen, founder and CEO, Pura Beverages. File photo
    SA's Pura Beverages lands distribution deal with Aldi in the US27 Oct 2022
    Source: Supplied
    Family-owned retailer Kingsmead Shoes braces for expansion25 Oct 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz