Triple triumph: Retail marketing agency clinches coveted award 3 years in a row

Excellerate Brand Management scoops third Spectrum Award

In an era of unparalleled challenges in the retail landscape, where adaptability and innovation are paramount, one local marketing agency has demonstrated its exceptional prowess in keeping its clients ahead of the curve. Excellerate Brand Management (EBM) has scooped the esteemed Spectrum award at the 2023 Footprints awards for a third year in a row.

The Footprint Awards are run annually by the South African Council of Shopping Centres, with the aim to recognise exceptional shopping centre marketing, innovation and creative achievements, together with economic success, within the South African property industry. Awards in gold, silver and bronze, span across various categories such as community relations, visual merchandising, digital marketing, retail productivity and leasing support. The Spectrum, which is the most sought-after accolade, recognises innovation, outstanding economic and creative achievements, and is awarded to the winner with the highest score across all other categories.

This year, the Spectrum was shared by Sandton City, in recognition of its City of Icons initiative, a brand campaign that provided shoppers with new, exciting ways to enjoy leading brands in its halls every week, solidifying the centre’s position as South Africa’s quintessential destination for all things iconic. This comes shortly after the same centre’s festive season campaign, titled the Toyland Factory, was nominated for a 2023 MAXI Award, by the International Council of Shopping Centres, with the winners being announced at a ceremony in Las Vegas earlier this year.

Unsurprisingly, EBM is familiar with accolades. Over the past three years, the agency has won over 160 awards won for various centres marketed by the group. The Footprints awards won in 2023 were split across two main property portfolios marketed by EBM. The co-owned malls of Liberty Two Degrees won 36 awards, for projects executed across Eastgate, Liberty Midlands Mall, Liberty Promenade Mall, Nelson Mandela Square and Sandton City. An additional 17 awards were won for initiatives at various Old Mutual Property centres which include Gateway, Bedford Centre, Cavendish Square, Kagiso, Phumlani, Riverside Mall, Vincent Park and The Zone @ Rosebank.

Based in Johannesburg, EBM is a specialised agency boasting a team of creative, free-thinking individuals, marketers, sales, designers, innovators and ideologists, driven by passion to make a difference in the retail property space.

“With our key focus being to equip our clients with the strategies to excel in their respective areas, we prioritise integration across marketing and non-GLA (gross lettable area) management. Conceptualising intentionally bespoke strategies for each individual centre, and implementing exceptional execution, we are able to enhance efficiencies and increase revenue streams for our property owners,” said Darren Katz, managing director of Excellerate Brand Management. “I am thrilled that our work has been honoured in such a prestigious way, and look forward to continuing to contribute towards creativity, innovation and profitability in the South African retail landscape,” he concluded.