Old Mutual Property honoured for excellence in Retail Marketing

Property group wins 17 Footprints Awards

Long known as a leader on the retail property landscape, Old Mutual Property has been awarded with an additional 17 accolades at the 2023 Footprints awards. Hosted by the Shopping Centre Council of South Africa, the Footprints are designed to recognise excellence in retail marketing in the country. The impressive wins included 3 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze awarded to its flagship centre, Gateway Theatre of Shopping, based in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal.

Gateway’s Gold awards honoured the centre’s 21 Big Favours, the Bloom Room and Festive Photobooth initiatives, all of which encapsulated boundless creativity and strategic innovation. With executions as diverse as floral installations, picture perfect postcards, a giant snow globe, a museum of memories and more, the executions put the shopper at the core, and in doing so, created unforgettable retail experiences. Gateway, which is currently undergoing an aesthetic revamp, welcomes an average of over 22 million visitors annually.

Old Mutual Property has a history of recognition for its expertise in the retail sector, with numerous accolades, including over 50 Footprint awards, having been awarded to the group over the years. Priding itself in creating multi-dimensional sensory-driven retail experiences, the group’s portfolio includes beloved shopping centres such as Bedford Centre, Cavendish Square, Kagiso, Phumulani, Riverside Mall, Vincent Park and The Zone @ Rosebank. Each centre is tailor made to optimally service its retail precinct and enhance the quality of life of its community.

“Gateway is a haven for unparalleled shopping, housing over 380 stores, restaurants and entertainment experiences, representing the world’s leading brands, with a revamp underway to ensure that we continue to serve visitors to the centre with an exquisite experience,” said Ahmed Kazi, head of retail asset management at Old Mutual Property. “These awards affirm our strategic ambition to constantly strive for leadership in retail and leisure, and we are immeasurably proud of the entire team,” he concluded.

“The retail landscape is ever-evolving, which necessitates nimble thinking, fresh perspectives, and creative marketing solutions across the entire field,” said Sakina Nosarka, CEO of Old Mutual Property. “I am delighted that the marketing team's expertise, dexterity, and outstanding execution in marketing have received recognition through these awards,” she added.

The Old Mutual Property portfolio’s retail marketing is managed in collaboration with Excellerate Brand Management. This specialised agency houses a team of creative, free-thinking individuals, marketers, sales, designers, innovators and ideologists, driven by a passion to make a difference in the retail property space.