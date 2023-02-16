Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

SASMpact PlasticsDistellSumitomo DunlopNielsenIQRX AfricaGrey AfricaLGQuickEasy SoftwareThe Publicity WorkshopStudent VillageBataBizcommunity.comInsight SurveyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Packaging Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Create something good, pack it in Octagon

16 Feb 2023
Issued by: Mpact Plastics
A simple packaging solution that makes sense.

Our fully IML-labelled Octagon range optimises on-shelf brand exposure, boasts exceptional versatility across a wide range of industries and product categories; and offers maximum decorating space to align with your product vision.

Create something good, pack it in Octagon

Available in 250g and 500g, and being fridge and freezer friendly, the Octagon tub is truly versatile across markets and product categories. With the introduction of larger sizes later in 2022, this product range boasts maximum on-shelf brand exposure as both the tub and lid are fully IML wrapped and available in a vast range of colour and label designs.

The nestable design optimises transport and warehousing, and the tub and lid is produced from fully recyclable polypropylene. With its interlocking rim, the tub is leak proof. The tamper evident tab stays attached to the tub when broken, making it compliant to EPR regulations.

View the product in our online catalogue here.

Create something good, pack it in Octagon
Create something good, pack it in Octagon
NextOptions
Mpact Plastics
Welcome to Mpact Plastics, a leading producer of rigid plastic packaging and cling film in southern Africa.
Read more: Mpact Plastics, EPR regulations

Related

What's going on in our factories?
Mpact PlasticsWhat's going on in our factories?9 Feb 2023
Image source: © Evgeniy Shkolenko –
Environmentally sound waste management is vital as solar power dependence rises7 Feb 2023
What is 'customised generic packaging'?
Mpact PlasticsWhat is 'customised generic packaging'?27 Jan 2023
Deciphering the labelling codes
Mpact PlasticsDeciphering the labelling codes23 Jan 2023
IMH PET bottle (integrated moulded handle)
Mpact PlasticsIMH PET bottle (integrated moulded handle)30 Nov 2022
Create something good, pack it in Octagon
Mpact PlasticsCreate something good, pack it in Octagon24 Aug 2022
Plastic packaging: Keeping it clean
Mpact PlasticsPlastic packaging: Keeping it clean12 Jul 2022
A world without vinyl?
Mpact PlasticsA world without vinyl?8 Jun 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz