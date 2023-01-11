Industries

Markus Jooste fined R15m, banned from directorships at listed companies for 20 years

11 Jan 2023
By: Georgina Crouth
The JSE has censured former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste for cooking the books to deliberately mislead the market.
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Jooste has been hit with two R7.5m fines and barred from holding office in publicly traded companies for 20 years. He is appealing the fines.

In a Stock Exchange News Services release on Tuesday, the JSE announced the Financial Services Tribunal had dismissed Jooste’s suspension application, but the fine appeals are to go ahead.

Continue reading the full article on Daily Maverick.

SOURCE

Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
Read more: fraud, Steinhoff, JSE, Markus Jooste, Georgina Crouth

