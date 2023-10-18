Feastables will be on shelves at Game and Makro

Massmart's Game and Makro will reportedly become the first retailers in South Africa to stock and sell the popular Feastables Chocolate Bars - created by Youtuber, "MrBeast".

Image supplied

The 5-ingredient chocolate bars are taking the world by storm, racking up over $10m in sales in the first few months of their launch. Katherine Madley, Massmart’s vice president of marketing, says that the retailers are excited to launch Feastables to the South African market.

“The future of retail is about innovation and ensuring you are keeping up with trends and demand. Since Feastables are hugely popular overseas, we saw the opportunity to be the first to launch them in the local market and expect that our younger customers will be excited about the launch.”

Madley notes that this is another important step toward future-forward retail from Massmart, who were also the first to launch locally designed user-generated content through the Game game on Roblox this year.

James Stephen Donaldson, known professionally as MrBeast, is an American YouTuber, credited with pioneering a genre of YouTube videos that centres on expensive stunts and challenges. His tens of millions of followers also enjoy gaming and philanthropy content on his other channels.

This month it was confirmed that the Feastables logo will be added to the Charlotta Hornet’s NBA jerseys – further proof of the massive reach this product has with audiences across the globe.

The retailer plans to integrate the Feastables launch into its Game game on Roblox in an exciting way once the product has launched in stores. The game has thus far amassed over 150K plays and is expected to keep growing through innovative additions such as this.

From 20 October, all Game and Makro stores will stock four variants of the chocolate bars – Milk Chocolate, Deez Nuts (milk chocolate with peanut butter), Crunch (milk chocolate with puffed rice) and Original Chocolate.