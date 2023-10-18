Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Tekkie TownSpecialised ExhibitionsDistellPareto LimitedOLC Through The Line CommunicationsW&RSETAPyrotecQuickEasy SoftwareOnPoint PRNorth-West University (NWU)HellopeterSafripolEcentric Payment SystemsBurger KingInsight SurveyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Feastables will be on shelves at Game and Makro

18 Oct 2023
Massmart's Game and Makro will reportedly become the first retailers in South Africa to stock and sell the popular Feastables Chocolate Bars - created by Youtuber, "MrBeast".
Image supplied
Image supplied

The 5-ingredient chocolate bars are taking the world by storm, racking up over $10m in sales in the first few months of their launch. Katherine Madley, Massmart’s vice president of marketing, says that the retailers are excited to launch Feastables to the South African market.

Source: Shoprite Group
Prime Hydration: 5 factors that drove the hype

By 10 May 2023

“The future of retail is about innovation and ensuring you are keeping up with trends and demand. Since Feastables are hugely popular overseas, we saw the opportunity to be the first to launch them in the local market and expect that our younger customers will be excited about the launch.”

Madley notes that this is another important step toward future-forward retail from Massmart, who were also the first to launch locally designed user-generated content through the Game game on Roblox this year.

The game launches today. Source: Supplied.
Game collaborates with Blackboard to debut local UGC merchandise on Roblox

4 Aug 2023

James Stephen Donaldson, known professionally as MrBeast, is an American YouTuber, credited with pioneering a genre of YouTube videos that centres on expensive stunts and challenges. His tens of millions of followers also enjoy gaming and philanthropy content on his other channels.

This month it was confirmed that the Feastables logo will be added to the Charlotta Hornet’s NBA jerseys – further proof of the massive reach this product has with audiences across the globe.

The retailer plans to integrate the Feastables launch into its Game game on Roblox in an exciting way once the product has launched in stores. The game has thus far amassed over 150K plays and is expected to keep growing through innovative additions such as this.

From 20 October, all Game and Makro stores will stock four variants of the chocolate bars – Milk Chocolate, Deez Nuts (milk chocolate with peanut butter), Crunch (milk chocolate with puffed rice) and Original Chocolate.

NextOptions
Read more: Massmart, Game, Makro, Katherine Madley

Related

Going virtual: The opportunities that the metaverse holds for SA small businesses
Business Partners LimitedGoing virtual: The opportunities that the metaverse holds for SA small businesses12 Oct 2023
SA's top toy has been named
SA's top toy has been named11 Oct 2023
Source: Gallo Images Sbu Sitole, Loeries chair, in white pants and a pink golf shirt, welcomes delegates to the Mayor's Brunch
#Loeries2023: Nothing worrying, 45 years of creative excellence5 Oct 2023
Massmart's 'The Last Chance Store' is a winner with bargain-hungry customers
Massmart's 'The Last Chance Store' is a winner with bargain-hungry customers4 Oct 2023
Makro launches new online offering to serve businesses
Makro launches new online offering to serve businesses29 Sep 2023
Point Group celebrates multiple nominations at the Inaugural Shop! Awards
PointPoint Group celebrates multiple nominations at the Inaugural Shop! Awards28 Sep 2023
Builders opens store in Silver Lakes, Pretoria
Builders opens store in Silver Lakes, Pretoria22 Sep 2023
Source: Supplied.
R64.5m facility in the works at Redefine's Brackengate 2 precinct24 Aug 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz