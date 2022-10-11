Industries

    Willowton Group recovers more stolen Sunfoil stock

    11 Oct 2022
    Following an armed robbery that took place at Willowton Group's off-site warehouses in Kempton Park, Johannesburg last Wednesday, 5 October, the company has announced that further stolen goods have been recovered and another arrest made.
    Source: ©juananbarros -
    Source: ©juananbarros - 123RF

    Last week, robbers held up the staff at the facility and proceeded to load three trucks, which are understood to be stolen trucks, with substantial quantities of 2L Sunfoil Sunflower Cooking Oil.

    After opening a case with the South African Police Service, a notice was shared by Willowton Group on social media platforms offering a reward of R100,000 for any information that would lead to the successful apprehension of the perpetrators and/or recovery of the stolen goods. Three truckloads of cooking oil were recovered in Vanderbijlpark last week, and a number of suspects were arrested.

    Yesterday, 10 October, Willowton Group confirmed that another pallet of Sunfoil Sunflower Cooking Oil was recovered in a foreign-owned superette located in the Vaal Triangle region, which was identified by the stolen good batch codes.

    One additional arrest has been made. However, the perpetrators involved in the robbery have not been apprehended and so the reward of R100,000 remains to be claimed by anyone with information that leads to the successful apprehension of the perpetrators as well as the recovery of the remaining stolen stock.

    Public urged to avoid purchasing stolen goods

    Members of the public and traders are requested not to purchase any of the stolen stock which is identified by batch codes, known to the police and security partners who are currently trying to locate all the missing stock.

    Anyone with information about the stolen goods is urged to report this to 082 888 7813. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence, Willowton Group said.

