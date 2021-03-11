Flying Fish challenges convention again! FFS!

The global hard seltzer craze hits South Africa. Hard seltzer, sparkling water with real alcohol and a dash of fruit juice, is fruity, low in calories, carbs and sugar. Hard Seltzers bring excitement and versatility to any social occasion and have become increasingly popular with people. The global sensation began in the US and is spreading around the world at a fast pace and has now arrived in South Africa. Flying Fish created South Africa's first flavoured beer and, true to its nature of challenging convention and norms, is officially launching hard seltzer in the country.

SAB’s new ventures director Zintle Botha says: “At SAB, we constantly strive to innovate and grow the products and services of tomorrow. We are delighted to bring a quality hard seltzer into the market. Our ambition is to grow this category with one of our premium and well-liked brands – Flying Fish. A brand in our portfolio born to bring new and exciting category experiences and now brings SAB’s first hard seltzer.”In true Flying Fish nature, the brand is once again challenging category stereotypes and building a new beverage category in South Africa with the launch of Flying Fish Seltzer. The 5.5% ALC/VOL drink comes in a premium 300ml slim can with two flavour varieties: lemon and lime and raspberry. Made with the highest quality ingredients - water, alcohol, fine bubbles and a dash of fruit juice – this drink delivers superior refreshment for any occasion. With 0.5g sugar/100ml and 35 calories/100ml, Flying Fish Seltzer is a light and easy-drinking beverage with great fruity taste and real refreshment.Botha continues: “With the introduction of Flying Fish Seltzer into the market, we remain excited about constantly evolving our space and products to meet changing consumer needs and we believe that the hard seltzer category will do incredibly well in South Africa. At SAB, the consumer is boss, and we are committed to continue innovating relentlessly to deliver quality products that bring excitement to consumers.”Set to hit shelves by April 2021, Flying Fish Seltzer will be available to purchase at selected Pick ‘n Pay Liquor stores nationwide and online on the Pick ‘n Pay portal or through Bottles.“We are excited to launch and we’ll be looking to expand our footprint as demand for this category continues to grow” says Botha in closing.