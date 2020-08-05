Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Non-communicable diseases News South Africa

Menu

#WomensMonth

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Healthcare jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Diabetes telemedicine gets booster shot from joint investment

5 Aug 2020
AlphaCode, the fintech investment arm of Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI), and the local investment fund of Endeavor, a global entrepreneur network, have recently concluded a joint investment in Guidepost, a South African healthcare technology business specialising in telemedicine for diabetics.
Guidepost Co-Founder and CMO; Prof. David Segal

As Covid-19 has emerged as a serious risk for the estimated 4.6 million people with diabetes in South Africa, digital healthcare solutions are emerging as effective tools for safe, remote condition management.

The Guidepost technology platform links people with diabetes to expert clinicians who provide remote one-on-one individualised diabetes education and coaching that reduces blood sugar levels and improves health outcomes. The company has grown rapidly into a national network serving health insurers, life insurers and pharmaceutical companies.

“Covid-19 is far more serious for people with chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension,” says Professor David Segal, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of Guidepost. “A recent study by the provincial Health Department in the Western Cape found that diabetes was a factor in more than half of the province’s 2,000 Covid-19 deaths of people older than 20. As the risks related to chronic conditions are now more ‘real’, people are more aware of the risks and are taking the management of their chronic conditions seriously. They are looking to digital healthcare services such as telemedicine as safe, effective and efficient ways of managing their conditions.”

Joint investment to scale up impact


"We believe in the work being done by Guidepost and continually invest in the technical tools that are enabling a technologically advanced future for our country. Guidepost has demonstrated its ability to reduce claims costs for clients and improve the lives of thousands of diabetics and we’re excited to support the growth and development of their services locally and internationally through this second-round investment. We also believe that the skilled leadership team could roll out this methodology for other diseases and chronic conditions," says Dominique Collett, senior investment executive at RMI and head of AlphaCode.

Managing director at Endeavor South Africa, Alison Collier added: "Endeavor supports high-impact entrepreneurs that are scaling their business rapidly, and looking to grow to be the market leader in South Africa and expanding internationally. Guidepost’s service is particularly relevant given the Covid-19 crisis – offering diabetic patients improved healthcare while simultaneously reducing the total care cost for these patients as patients using Guidepost are healthier."

The future of healthcare is digital


In April 2020, the Health Professions Council of South Africa updated their guidelines on telemedicine, ensuring telemedicine is easier to access. “The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown conditions have made digital healthcare services such as telemedicine the only option for many people, driving rapid adoption and use of the services. Many people who were initially sceptical of digital healthcare have found, through this 'enforced use', that the services are easy to use, convenient, lower cost and often just as effective as in-person healthcare services. We believe these factors will drive a permanent shift to increased use of - and often preference for digital engagement with healthcare providers even after lockdown lifts,” explains Segal. “The recent investment will enable Guidepost to continue growing, serve its patients and support safe jobs for nurses and dietitians as diabetes coaches during these challenging times.”
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
Comment

Read more: tele-medicine, David Segal, telemedicine, Endeavor, diabetes management, Dominique Collett, AlphaCode, diabetes care

Related

New fintech app Level Finance aims to disrupt 30-day pay cycle10 hours ago
Tech closes the distance between telemedicine and consent20 Apr 2020
BonitasFree virtual medical consultations for all South Africans9 Apr 2020
#BizTrends2020: Telemedicine makes healthcare more accessible6 Jan 2020
South African tech entrepreneurship: what's working and what inhibits20 Nov 2019
Jamii Cities scores additional R450k of grant funding6 Nov 2019
Fintech startups score funding from RMI's AlphaCode3 Sep 2019
Introducing the e-patient4 Apr 2019

News


Show more

Let's do Biz