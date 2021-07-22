Meltwater drives innovation with broadcast monitoring in Namibia

For businesses to succeed in today’s modern world, adaptation and innovation is a universal key. With the explosive expansion in technological advancements in the last few years, businesses have had to embrace innovation and expansion in order to remain relevant.
“From a PR perspective, the one obstacle we face when it comes to innovation is the identification of roles, and putting value behind roles,” said Beverley Coussement, public relations and communications practitioner at NAMDIA, during Meltwater’s Southern African Innovation Panel.
“Public relations is often seen as a supporting role to marketing and advertising. This creates a blockage for growth, creativity and innovation because you realise that these barriers create a lack of innovation and transformation in various departments and professions.”
Meltwater is always striving to provide the most comprehensive 360-degree services to help businesses innovate, and as such are happy to introduce TV, radio, print, news, and social media monitoring in Namibia.
PR and marketing teams who bring external insights gathered from online media into the boardroom have the ability to make more informed decisions. However, this isn’t the case if the insights and data do not come from a single tool.This is one reason why Meltwater has positioned itself to be a leading software solution that is a single source of truth, both globally and across southern Africa.
Through AI crawling, Meltwater’s media monitoring tool sifts through over 300 million blogs and 275,000 global online news sources, comments, review sites, forums, message boards, and 500 million pieces of new content every day. This ensures that businesses always know exactly where they stand from a global and local perspective.
Coupled with real-time integration and dynamic visualisations in a single interface, Meltwater provides a complete 360-degree view of one’s brand and business, with quick access to critical insights for better decision-making.
Meltwater isn’t only driving innovation across southern Africa through the services that it provides. The company is also invested in providing skills development opportunities for PR, communications, and marketing professionals wanting to upskill themselves. Through free online resources such as monthly webinars with global industry experts, comprehensive guides, and Meltwater Academy
, Meltwater is committed to helping businesses not only expand their innovation efforts, but also expand the skills and knowledge that professionals need to succeed.
Since 2001, Meltwater has been providing solutions that help businesses make more informed decisions, and will continue to demonstrate its passion for innovation through future acquisitions and development of its people. The latest addition for Namibian businesses to monitor and access television and radio content is now available. To learn more, click here to book a demo of Meltwater’s broadcast update and other services
