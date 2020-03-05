SA's Snapplify acquires Onnie Media for undisclosed amount

Cape Town edtech company Snapplify announced today that it has acquired Onnie Media, an educator media hub for SA teachers, and the hub's online marketplace for teachers in South Africa, Teacha!.

L-R: Wesley Lynch, Ali-Mills, OM Jean Vermeulen, OM Mark Seabrook.

The edtech company said in a statement today that the acquisition further diversifies its fast-growing educational portfolio, and highlights the company’s already established position as a big contender in the global e-learning market.



It did not disclose the details of the acquisition, including how much it paid to acquire Onnie Media.



Continue reading the The edtech company said in a statement today that the acquisition further diversifies its fast-growing educational portfolio, and highlights the company’s already established position as a big contender in the global e-learning market.It did not disclose the details of the acquisition, including how much it paid to acquire Onnie Media.Continue reading the full article on www.ventureburn.com.

Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters

SOURCE Ventureburn

Ventureburn is focused on telling the world’s startup news and tech entrepreneurs’ stories from the emerging market sector, covering everything from innovative new businesses and developments in ecommerce to helpful tips for starter entrepreneurs.

Go to: Ventureburn is focused on telling the world’s startup news and tech entrepreneurs’ stories from the emerging market sector, covering everything from innovative new businesses and developments in ecommerce to helpful tips for starter entrepreneurs.Go to: http://ventureburn.com/

Related

News