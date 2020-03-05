SA's Snapplify acquires Onnie Media for undisclosed amount

Cape Town edtech company Snapplify announced today that it has acquired Onnie Media, an educator media hub for SA teachers, and the hub's online marketplace for teachers in South Africa, Teacha!.
L-R: Wesley Lynch, Ali-Mills, OM Jean Vermeulen, OM Mark Seabrook.
The edtech company said in a statement today that the acquisition further diversifies its fast-growing educational portfolio, and highlights the company’s already established position as a big contender in the global e-learning market.
It did not disclose the details of the acquisition, including how much it paid to acquire Onnie Media.
