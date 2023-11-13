Industries

    Kena Health 2023 App of the Year at the annual MTN Business App Awards

    13 Nov 2023
    13 Nov 2023
    MTN has awarded Kena Health the App of the Year for 2023 in its annual MTN Business, App of the Year awards.
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    Kena Health was also named Best Health App solution of 2023. The awards were presented at a gala awards ceremony on Thursday, 9 November 2023.

    The award of the Best Health App was made in the context of the many challenges faced by the South African health industry. These challenges range from limited access to healthcare professionals and medication to real-time emergency information needs. The award recognises how an app solution focuses on alleviating the current challenges faced by the health industry.

    “We are delighted to have been recognised as the best health solution app and, of course, being named the overall app of the year for 2023 is the cherry on the top,” says Saul Kornik, chief executive officer and founder of Kena Health.

    “These awards recognise the way in which Kena Health’s mobile app is revolutionising healthcare in this country. By lowering healthcare costs by as much as 75%, we are bringing quality healthcare within the reach of a huge number of South Africans.

    “With a growing population, healthcare systems are already under strain and will need innovative solutions to meet the challenge. Our vision is to evolve the healthcare systems across the continent, making quality healthcare more accessible and affordable.”

    The Kena Health app allows customers to consult with a doctor, nurse, or mental health professional from their smartphones. The app also allows access to sick notes, prescriptions and referrals.

    Impressive growth and acclaim

    Since its founding in 2022, Kena Health has grown enormously, with more than 300,000 downloads. The app is the number one medical app in South Africa, with a 4.7/5-star review on the Google Play store and a 4.9/5-star review on the Apple app store.

    The customer appeal lies in the high quality of care, unparalleled convenience, and an accessible price of only R185 per consultation - less than a third of what it costs to visit a family doctor in most South African suburbs.

    South African healthtech startup Kena Health secures $2.1m funding
    South African healthtech startup Kena Health secures $2.1m funding

    2 Jun 2023

    It has attracted investment from Cardo Health, Next176, the innovation subsidiary of Old Mutual, and Tofino Capital, a United States-based investor.

    “We are using technology to take friction—and thus cost—out of the system with the goal of linking customers to a full stack of expert clinical teams at an affordable price,” Kornik says.

    The calibre of the entries shows that South Africa has no shortage of entrepreneurial and app development talent. MTN’s App of the Year awards programme aims to identify the apps that are truly pushing the boundaries in each sector.

    The apps go through two judging rounds. First, judges use the apps on their own devices and score them on several criteria, including creativity, usability, sustainability, impact and intelligence.

    Shortlisted apps move into the second round, from which three finalists are selected, with the eventual winner announced at the awards event.

