South Africa ranks among top 10 countries with high fertility rates

A new study has revealed the countries with the highest fertility rates, and with an average of 2.31 births per woman, South Africa features in the top 10.

The team at Now Patient has revealed the most fertile areas of England and Wales, the areas that have seen the greatest increase in fertility rates, how the UK’s fertility rate compares to other countries around the world and also which areas of the UK are searching the most for fertility advice.

The findings have revealed that of the 49 countries analysed, Israel has the highest fertility rate at 2.93.South Korea’s current fertility rate has been revealed as the lowest in the study at 1.08 births per woman.

Further findings revealed the following:

Luton has been named the most fertile area in England and Wales, with a fertility rate of 2.23. Sharing the second place spot are Slough, Bedford, Pendle, and Elmbridge each with a fertility rate of 2.09.

Cambridge has seen the greatest increase in its fertility rate over the last 20 years with an increase of 58.33%. Following in second and third place are Bedford (29.81%) and Harrow (28.93%) respectively.

Leeds has been named the UK city searching the most for fertility advice with around 768 searches per 100,000 people. Following in second and third place are Glasgow (563 per 100,000 people) and Nottingham (551 per 100,000 people) respectively.

You can view the full study here.