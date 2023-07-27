Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

IAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

BonitasStoneCOHSASAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Healthcare News South Africa

#Bookmarks2023

Book tickets to IAB Bookmark Awards
on 27 July here.

More...

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Healthcare jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


South Africa ranks among top 10 countries with high fertility rates

27 Jul 2023
A new study has revealed the countries with the highest fertility rates, and with an average of 2.31 births per woman, South Africa features in the top 10.
Source:
Source: Pexels

According to a recent study, South Africa ranks among the top 10 countries with the highest fertility rates, boasting an average of 2.31 births per woman.

The team at Now Patient has revealed the most fertile areas of England and Wales, the areas that have seen the greatest increase in fertility rates, how the UK’s fertility rate compares to other countries around the world and also which areas of the UK are searching the most for fertility advice.

The findings have revealed that of the 49 countries analysed, Israel has the highest fertility rate at 2.93.South Korea’s current fertility rate has been revealed as the lowest in the study at 1.08 births per woman.

Further findings revealed the following:

  • Luton has been named the most fertile area in England and Wales, with a fertility rate of 2.23. Sharing the second place spot are Slough, Bedford, Pendle, and Elmbridge each with a fertility rate of 2.09.

  • Cambridge has seen the greatest increase in its fertility rate over the last 20 years with an increase of 58.33%. Following in second and third place are Bedford (29.81%) and Harrow (28.93%) respectively.

  • Leeds has been named the UK city searching the most for fertility advice with around 768 searches per 100,000 people. Following in second and third place are Glasgow (563 per 100,000 people) and Nottingham (551 per 100,000 people) respectively.

You can view the full study here.

NextOptions
Read more: fertility, reproductive health

Related

Source:
Introducing women to SA's new generic combination oral contraceptive8 May 2023
Source: Supplied. Pamela Hellig, the consulting actuary at Insight Life Solutions.
#BizTrends2023: Climate change will affect healthcare and provision of services9 Jan 2023
Source: Pexels.
Shifting power and advancing equity in global reproductive health and development24 Nov 2022
South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout is picking up pace. Luca Sola/AFP via Getty Images
Reluctant to be vaccinated for Covid-19? Here are 6 myths you can put to rest30 Jul 2021
A woman gets her blood pressure checked at a camp for internally displaced people in Maiduguri, north-east Nigeria. Stefan Heunis/AFP via Getty Images
How Nigeria can break the culture of silence around women's reproductive illnesses31 Aug 2020
#WomensMonth: Sheba Feminine shifting the narrative around menstrual health
#WomensMonth: Sheba Feminine shifting the narrative around menstrual health12 Aug 2020
Associate Professor Amrita Pande
Global fertility industry reaffirms pre-existing inequalities25 Nov 2019
Women in Malawi visit clinics many more times in their lives than men. Shutterstock
Malawi's health system puts women first. This isn't always a good thing20 Feb 2019

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz