South Africa ranks among top 10 countries with high fertility rates

According to a recent study, South Africa ranks among the top 10 countries with the highest fertility rates, boasting an average of 2.31 births per woman.
The team at Now Patient has revealed the most fertile areas of England and Wales, the areas that have seen the greatest increase in fertility rates, how the UK’s fertility rate compares to other countries around the world and also which areas of the UK are searching the most for fertility advice.
The findings have revealed that of the 49 countries analysed, Israel has the highest fertility rate at 2.93.South Korea’s current fertility rate has been revealed as the lowest in the study at 1.08 births per woman.
Further findings revealed the following:
