MDMSA splits from Samed

The executive team of the Medical Device Manufacturers of South Africa (MDMSA), an association of companies that manufactures medical devices in South Africa, has decided to become independent of The South African Medical Device industry association (Samed).

Source: Supplied.

The move will provide greater value-added services to its members and align the association more closely with the goals and objectives of MDMSA’s key stakeholders in government and ensure local manufacturers move towards being ready for export markets.

The industrialisation and localisation of this sector are vital to the planned National Health Insurance (NHI) programme which will support local manufacturers in South Africa.

According to a recent online article the majority of South Africa’s medical device manufacturers use only between 25% and 75% of their production capacity.

South Africa is one of the largest medical-device markets in the Middle East and Africa. Government offers incentives for technology-focused businesses, including an R&D tax credit.

“MDMSA has redefined the purpose and direction of local manufacturing in South Africa in order to provide members with an opportunity to move towards greater independence,” says Simone Rudolph-Shortt, chairperson of MDMSA.

“Having begun discussions with Samed in 2019 with regards to a future independent structure, MDMSA now officially embarks on this journey with the intention of continued work with Samed and a number of other associations in the medical technology arena."

MDMSA therefore invites medical device manufacturers to join MDMSA in 2023.

"We encourage members to be part of more than one association if possible, as this can lead to greater exposure, as well as more in-depth experience, skills and networks.

"Should a manufacturer not wish to join both associations, resignation from Samed is required by the end of October, otherwise they will be obliged to pay Samed fees for the following year," says Rudolph-Shortt.

The role of the MDMSA and recent MDMSA developments

MDMSA acknowledges more than 2,500 medical device stakeholders in South Africa, of which approximately 200 are local manufacturers who employ less than 250 staff each.

This SME-dominated section of industry represents a combined turnover of R17bn. MDMSA thus aims to provide this industry with a unified and respected voice to champion the use of safe and effective locally manufactured medical devices to deliver affordable high quality patient outcomes. The value-add benefit of local manufacturing involves the creation of jobs and the contribution to the GDP of South Africa.

MDMSA is committed to the production ecosystem of the South African medical device sector and to addressing matters of industry-wide importance.

MDMSA engages with government, regulators, key industry stakeholders and other industry related associations, both in South Africa and abroad, in order to represent the local medical manufacturing industry and ensure that locally made devices meet international standards and requirements.

“As the representative and voice of local medical device manufacturers in South Africa, we have chosen to create new collaborations and associations locally and internationally in order to develop a world-class manufacturing environment which supports inclusion, diversity, and transformation in the industry,” adds Rudolph-Shortt.

MDMSA is committed to the production ecosystem of the South African medical device sector and to addressing matters of industry-wide importance.

MDMSA engages with government, regulators, key industry stakeholders and other industry related associations, both in South Africa and abroad, in order to represent the local medical manufacturing industry and ensure that locally made devices meet international standards and requirements.

“As the representative and voice of local medical device manufacturers in South Africa, we have chosen to create new collaborations and associations locally and internationally in order to develop a world-class manufacturing environment which supports inclusion, diversity, and transformation in the industry,” adds Rudolph-Shortt.

A special resolution meeting with members will convene shortly to discuss the independence of MDMSA.