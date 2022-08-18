Ralmed doctors and hospitals the heart of South African medical healthcare

In addition, Ralmed provides healthcare to patients that travel to South Africa specifically for medical tourism. Owen Man-hire, the director of Ralmed; mentioned that South Africa is the most preferred medical tourism destination within the African continent. Owen Man-hire further explained that they have recently seen a rise in the international requests of their specialised air ambulance, flying patients inbound for hospital admission.
Ralmed South Africa's doctors and hospitals are registered with both the local regulatory authorities and international medical insurances. The doctor's and hospital payments are paid in South Africa's local currency which is the South African rand. For the latest South African rand exchange rate patients can contact any South African Bureau De Change.
The medical specialists offered include but are not limited to: vascular surgery, orthopaedics, cardiologists, oncologist, neurologists, gastroenterologist, internal medicine...
