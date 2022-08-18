Ralmed doctors and hospitals the heart of South African medical healthcare

Ralmed South Africa is a medical company that has been providing healthcare in South Africa since 2013. Their South Africa head office is in Sandton, Johannesburg near the famous Nelson Mandela Square. For many years, Ralmed has been providing medical healthcare to South African tourists who fall sick during their holiday. South African tourism attracts a lot of visitors to the major cities: Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg. Most tourists use a South African travel insurance to pay for their medical health care in South Africa.

In addition, Ralmed provides healthcare to patients that travel to South Africa specifically for medical tourism. Owen Man-hire, the director of Ralmed; mentioned that South Africa is the most preferred medical tourism destination within the African continent. Owen Man-hire further explained that they have recently seen a rise in the international requests of their specialised air ambulance, flying patients inbound for hospital admission.

Ralmed South Africa's doctors and hospitals are registered with both the local regulatory authorities and international medical insurances. The doctor's and hospital payments are paid in South Africa's local currency which is the South African rand. For the latest South African rand exchange rate patients can contact any South African Bureau De Change.

The medical specialists offered include but are not limited to: vascular surgery, orthopaedics, cardiologists, oncologist, neurologists, gastroenterologist, internal medicine...

