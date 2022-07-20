Industries

    SA's health minister tests positive for Covid-19

    20 Jul 2022
    Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla has today tested positive for Covid-19 after experiencing minor symptoms.
    Source:
    Source: Pixabay

    Phaahla took tests earlier today and the results came back positive, and he immediately self-isolated.

    He will perform his official duties from home for a period of seven days, and all his planned contact meetings have been rescheduled, while others
    converted into virtual.

    This is a reminder that the pandemic and Covid-19 infections still remain among us, hence the Department continues to report daily Covid-19 positive cases and deaths," SA's health ministry reported.

    "Minister Phaahla has received two doses of the J&J Covid-19 vaccine which he believes has boosted his immunity against the severity of the virus.

    "The Department would like to remind the public that lifting the Covid-19 restrictions doesn’t mean the pandemic is over, hence vaccination remains accessible at all times at selected sites."

