    South Africa confirms third monkeypox case in tourist from Switzerland

    12 Jul 2022
    By: Alexander Winning, Bhargav Acharya and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
    South Africa has confirmed a third case of monkeypox, in a 42-year-old male tourist from Switzerland, the health department of the Limpopo province said.
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    The tourist, who is holidaying in South Africa, presented with symptoms including a rash, muscle ache and fatigue.

    His infection was confirmed as monkeypox by South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

    "Three contacts have already been identified and none of them have developed signs thus far," Limpopo health official Phophi Ramathuba said in a statement.

    Earlier South Africa reported two monkeypox cases not linked to travel.

    Monkeypox is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions. It is endemic in parts of Africa, but not South Africa.

    More than 50 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases exceed 7,600.

    SOURCE

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.


    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Read more: WHO, Alexander Winning, monkeypox



