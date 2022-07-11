Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Juta and CompanyStoneMANGO-OMCIntercareBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Healthcare News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Healthcare jobs

  • Medical Receptionist Mossel Bay
  • Registered Nurse Durban
  • IT Support Engineer Cape Town
  • Registered Nurse Pinetown
  • Registered Nurse Durban
  • Senior Consultant-Oncology Cape Town
  • Registered Nurse Durban
  • Head of Procurement Johannesburg
  • Accountant Johannesburg
  • Business Intelligence Developer Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Roche Pharma South Africa announces new partnership

    11 Jul 2022
    Roche Pharma South Africa has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Aspen, a global specialty and branded multinational pharmaceutical company, effective 6 June 2022.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    The terms of the MOU provide for Aspen to act as a third party to Roche in respect of the sales, marketing and distribution for Tamiflu® in South Africa.

    “It is our vision to partner with respected organisations to bring existing medicines to even more patients and thus Roche recognises that we have a role to play in broader health-system partnerships that make a real difference to patients,” said David Gibbons, general manager, Roche Pharma South Africa.

    “This partnership is another sign of our unwavering commitment to strengthen and enable quicker access to medications to help improve outcomes of influenza patients,” added Gibbons.

    Stavros Nicolaou, Aspen Group senior executive strategic trade development said: “The past two years have demonstrated the impact that pandemics can have on lives and livelihoods.

    Source: Supplied.
    Influenza cases on the rise in South Africa

    9 Jun 2022

    "We are noting an increase in mixed infections in parallel with seasonal influenza, which exacerbates comorbidities and mortalities."

    Tamiflu has a proven track record in reducing seasonal influenza, mortality and morbidity and Aspen is excited at the prospect of working together with Roche in enhancing access to treatment for seasonal influenza and improving patient outcomes.

    The timing of this agreement is important, given the challenging trajectory that our economy is facing and the need to improve productivity by keeping people healthy. This agreement enables Aspen to extend our sales and distribution footprint by helping to bring Roche products to patients that need these medicines and equally to positively contribute to our country’s public-health burden and economic recovery.

    “At Roche, we put patients at the centre of everything we do, and thus we will continue to work with partners across the world to improve access to medicines, so that patients who need our medicines, can gain access to current standards of care,” concluded Gibbons.

    NextOptions
    Read more: influenza, pandemic, Aspen, Roche



    Related

    Source: Supplied.
    Influenza cases on the rise in South Africa9 Jun 2022
    Source: Supplied. Jonathan Keytel, head: Healthcare Transformation and Sustainability at Roche Diagnostics.
    Africa Day: Driving healthcare access across borders25 May 2022
    SA's Aspen Covid-19 vaccine plant risks closure after no orders
    SA's Aspen Covid-19 vaccine plant risks closure after no orders3 May 2022
    Source: Supplied. Roche family representative and member of the Board of Directors, Jörg Duschmalé.
    Roche's 125th anniversary: a history of sustainable innovation8 Apr 2022
    Source: REUTERS
    Moody's upgrades South Africa outlook to 'stable' on better fiscal health view4 Apr 2022
    Source:
    Probe into Roche's inflated pricing of cancer-treatment drug9 Feb 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz