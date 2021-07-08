Design Company news South Africa

Design trends that 'make it pop'

8 Jul 2021
Issued by: Ebony+Ivory
We've got our designs on the trends that move the stylus and your brand position. Follow the Ebony+Ivory Creative Curves Series in which we feature visual creativity techniques to attract and hold the attention of busy minds.

Why not draw on our first three of 10 creative curves as a start?

Media planning that interprets multiple studies to position brands

In this article, we scratch the surface of what this can mean for products and brands, by discovering some market realities in sample categories of beverages, banking as well as food and groceries...

Issued by Ebony+Ivory 28 Apr 2021


Real representation

While an elitist Kardashian fights to keep the filter, real people of the world push to ensure that imagery is real and representative.

This trend will speak loud and proud for years to come as people more strongly speak their truth.

We ♥ this trend as it mirrors a move to give all people a voice and particularly those who have stayed silent.


Designed by Nothando

Abstract psychedelic

High power psychedelics did not get stuck in the 1970s. This trend has travelled forward in time, though with a bit more finesse, as these unapologetic patterns and colours take on abstract dimensions.

Far more like fractal images this time around, abstract psychedelics take us into spaces where colour really does ‘pop’ as we enter into iridescence.

We ♥ the explosion of colour and how this trend immediately draws attention.


Designer: Ana

Symbolic revival

Symbols are iconic in the now as pictures do the talking in communication currency. Iconography is set to continue jumping off the page and will be one of the top cover stories.

These design features are where words and visuals meet but the trick is to capture a single-minded message or the waters become mud.

We ♥ decoding the message behind the symbol as brands craft their narratives more carefully than before.


Designer: Nothando

Follow the next creative curve as we pick up on the second set of design trends in blog two of this Ebony+Ivory Creative Curves Series.

Ebony+Ivory
We are a integrated media and advertising agency in South Africa. We add value to your business and brands.
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


