Africa


Ready for a career launch? Motsepe Advertising's internship Is open

9 Feb 2023
Issued by: Motsepe Advertising
Attention all aspiring marketing mavens and ad wizards! Get ready to ignite your careers with a blast of energy, because Motsepe Advertising's internship programme applications are officially open!
Ready for a career launch? Motsepe Advertising's internship Is open

We're searching for five bright sparks to join our team and light up the advertising world for three months (with the potential to extend the duration to 12 months) with their passion and creativity. Are you full of life, eager to learn, and ready to bring your A-game? Then we want to hear from you!

Here's the fun part: As part of your application, we're asking you to send us a video telling us who you are, where you're from, and why you should be considered to intern with Motsepe Advertising. We want to see your personality, creativity, and unique voice shine through, so get ready to let us know why you're the perfect fit for our team!

We're looking for individuals who are not afraid to think outside the box, challenge the status quo, and bring a fresh perspective to the table. Our internship programme offers the perfect opportunity to gain hands-on experience and develop your skills in a fun and dynamic environment.

So, if you're ready to take your career to the next level, head to our social media platforms now, send us your video and submit your application before the clock strikes midnight on 28 February 2023. Trust us, you won't want to miss out on this electrifying opportunity!

Stay charged, motivated, and ready to rock the ad world with Motsepe Advertising!

To be considered for this internship, you must meet the following criteria:

  • Currently pursuing/completed a degree/diploma in marketing, advertising, or a related field
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills
  • Ability to work well in a team environment
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office and Google suite
  • Proficient in Adobe suite – for designers
  • Must be available for a full-time, paid internship for the duration of the programme
  • Must have own laptop

For more information, please email moc.gnisitrevdaepestom@ofni.

Motsepe Advertising
We are a B2B focused black female-owned advertising agency helping large corporations increase their revenue through specialised digital services.
Read more: internship, Motsepe Advertising

