Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingGrey AfricaTopco MediaTechsys DigitalKantarIncubetaDentsuHoorah DigitalBullion PR & CommunicationAlgoa FMSappiMotion IconTradewayMeltwaterOrnicoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Studio Proofreader Cape Town
  • Traffic Manager Cape Town
  • Exhibitions Coordinator Cape Town
  • Copywriter - Mid-Weight Johannesburg
  • Graphic Designer - Cosmetics and Beauty Johannesburg
  • Design Assistant Johannesburg
  • Account Manager/ Copywriter Johannesburg
  • Junior Project Manager/ Studio Manager Cape Town
  • TTL Digital Art Director Cape Town
  • Art Director/Digital Creative Specialist Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Competition Tribunal fines Corpcom Outdoor R1.38m for price fixing

    18 Nov 2022
    The Competition Commission (Commission) has welcomed a ruling by the Competition Tribunal (Tribunal) in which it confirmed, as an order, a settlement agreement between the Commission and Johannesburg-based media firm, Corpcom Outdoor.
    Source:
    Source:www.pixabay.com

    Price fixing

    Corpcom admitted to price fixing and has agreed to pay an administrative penalty of R1,389,438 and contribute R500,198 to the Economic Development Fund.

    In terms of the settlement details, Corpcom has agreed to cooperate with the Commission until all subsequent proceedings in the Tribunal or Competition Appeal Court are completed.

    The Tribunal’s order is the latest in several settlement agreements between the Commission and other media firms including Media Credit Co-ordinators (MCC); Mail and Guardian Media; Carpe Diem Media; SABC; Primedia; Ster-Kinekor Theatres; Trudon; United Stations; Media 24; Mediamark; MTV Networks Africa; DStv Media Sales; Provantage; Independent Media; and Caxton & CTP Publishers and Printers.

    Restricted competition

    The settlement with Corpcom follows an investigation launched by the Commission in 2011 whereby it was alleged that media firms, through MCC, agreed to offer similar discounts and payment terms to advertising agencies that place advertisements with MCC members.

    The Commission’s investigation found that accredited advertising agencies were offered a 16.5% discount for all payments within a 45-day period from the date of the statement whereas non-accredited advertising agencies were only offered a 15% discount. The firms also agreed to employ an intermediary firm, Corexalance (Pty) Ltd, to perform risk assessments on advertising agencies for purposes of imposing the settlement discount structure and terms on advertising agencies.

    The Commission found that the above-mentioned practices restricted competition among competing companies as they did not independently determine an element of price in the form of discount or trading terms. The Commission concluded that this amounted to price fixing and the fixing of trading conditions, in contravention of Section 4(1)(b)(i) of the Competition Act.

    During its investigation, the Commission found that Corpcom engaged in price-fixing practices before it became a member of the JCDecaux group. Although JCDecaux was not involved in the above-mentioned practices it has agreed on behalf of Corpcom to among other, provide 25% in bonus advertising space on roadside digital or static advertising inventory to qualifying small agencies for three years.

    Read the full order here.

    NextOptions
    Read more: price, Competition Commission, Competition Tribunal, discount

    Related

    Source:
    Brands must prepare for a different kind of Black Friday11 Oct 2022
    Image source: Denis Ismagilov –
    SA Comp Commission, Egyptian Competition Authority sign MoU to increase collaboration1 Sep 2022
    Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings
    SA's top insurers raided on suspicion of price fixing, collusion25 Aug 2022
    Source: ©juananbarros -
    CompCom concerned consumers being overcharged on sunflower oil, bread25 Aug 2022
    Source: ©Dolgachov -
    Takealot disagrees with CompCom report findings15 Jul 2022
    Source: © Indian Express South Africa's Competition Commission, has provisionally found that Google's paid search results distort competition, making it a &quot;de facto monopolist&quot; in general search.
    SA Competition Commission: Google "de facto monopolist" in general search15 Jul 2022
    Source: Takealot
    Market inquiry findings suggest big changes for SA's leading online platforms14 Jul 2022
    Source: Kauai
    Virgin Active merger with Kauai group gets the green light4 Jul 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz