Cannes Lions
2 SA agencies shortlisted in Innovation: Mobile Cannes Lions 2022
The shortlists for the Cannes Lions 2022 Experience and Strategy categories have been released with VMLY&R and Digify Africa entries shortlisted.
Source: © Digify Africa Digify Africa Digify Africa is shortlisted for client Meta for Digibot
In the Innovation category, Vodacom Anti-hack Ad’s is shortlisted for VMLY&R (production by Carat, Johannesburg) for client Vodacom under Mobile: Social: Social Purpose. The agency is also shortlisted for Vodacom for the same entry under Mobile: Mobile-led Creativity.
Digify Africa, Johannesburg /Techsys Digital, Cape Town, is also shortlisted for client Meta for Digibot – the 1st WhatsApp learning platform for social impact, under Mobile: Social: Social Purpose. Digify Africa is a youth-led organisation that brings digital skills to young people.
The Experience category includes:
- Brand and Activation
- Creative Business Transformation
- Creative Commerce
- Innovation
- Mobile
The Strategy category includes:
- Creative Effectiveness
- Creative Strategy
See the complete shortlists here.
Cannes wins
Last night South African agencies won a Gold, two Silver and two Bronze Lions and a Silver Campaign.
Grey and Savanna won the country’s first Gold Lion in the category Radio & Audio: Script and a Bronze Lion for Local Brand for its entry Jab Jab.
Also in the Radio & Audio category, FCB was awarded a Silver Lion under Food & Drink for The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign for its client The Coca-Cola Company, while The Odd Number was awarded a Silver Lion for its Gluten entry for client Game and a Silver Campaign for Caffein also for Game in the Casting & Performance section.
In the Outdoor: Single-market Campaign category, a Bronze Lion went to Ogilvy for its Bride Armour entry for Carling Black Label (AB InBev).
