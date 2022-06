2 SA agencies shortlisted in Innovation: Mobile Cannes Lions 2022

The shortlists for the Cannes Lions 2022 Experience and Strategy categories have been released with VMLY&R and Digify Africa entries shortlisted.

Source: © Digify Africa Digify Africa Digify Africa is shortlisted for client Meta for Digibot

Cannes wins

In the Innovation category, Vodacom Anti-hack Ad’s is shortlisted for VMLY&R (production by Carat, Johannesburg) for client Vodacom under Mobile: Social: Social Purpose. The agency is also shortlisted for Vodacom for the same entry under Mobile: Mobile-led Creativity.Digify Africa, Johannesburg /Techsys Digital, Cape Town, is also shortlisted for client Meta for Digibot – the 1st WhatsApp learning platform for social impact, under Mobile: Social: Social Purpose. Digify Africa is a youth-led organisation that brings digital skills to young people.The Experience category includes:The Strategy category includes:See the complete shortlists here Last night South African agencies won a Gold, two Silver and two Bronze Lions and a Silver Campaign.Grey and Savanna won the country’s first Gold Lion in the category Radio & Audio: Script and a Bronze Lion for Local Brand for its entryAlso in the Radio & Audio category, FCB was awarded a Silver Lion under Food & Drink for The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign for its client The Coca-Cola Company, while The Odd Number was awarded a Silver Lion for itsentry for client Game and a Silver Campaign foralso for Game in the Casting & Performance section.In the Outdoor: Single-market Campaign category, a Bronze Lion went to Ogilvy for its Bride Armour entry for Carling Black Label (AB InBev).