Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Flow CommunicationsDUKEWunderman ThompsonTopco MediaMediaHeads 360RogerwilcoBrandFusionOverall Events & CommunicationJacaranda FMM&C Saatchi AbelOFM RadioJNPRDigital KungfuEuromonitor InternationalBrandfundiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Cannes Lions Special Section

latest news | videos | www.canneslions.com | @Cannes_Lions | youtube | flickr | linkedIn | rss

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Cannes Lions

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

2 SA agencies shortlisted in Innovation: Mobile Cannes Lions 2022

21 Jun 2022
The shortlists for the Cannes Lions 2022 Experience and Strategy categories have been released with VMLY&R and Digify Africa entries shortlisted.
Source: © Digify Africa Digify Africa is shortlisted for client Meta for Digibot
Source: © Digify Africa Digify Africa Digify Africa is shortlisted for client Meta for Digibot

In the Innovation category, Vodacom Anti-hack Ad’s is shortlisted for VMLY&R (production by Carat, Johannesburg) for client Vodacom under Mobile: Social: Social Purpose. The agency is also shortlisted for Vodacom for the same entry under Mobile: Mobile-led Creativity.

Digify Africa, Johannesburg /Techsys Digital, Cape Town, is also shortlisted for client Meta for Digibot – the 1st WhatsApp learning platform for social impact, under Mobile: Social: Social Purpose. Digify Africa is a youth-led organisation that brings digital skills to young people.

The Experience category includes:
  • Brand and Activation
  • Creative Business Transformation
  • Creative Commerce
  • Innovation
  • Mobile

The Strategy category includes:
  • Creative Effectiveness
  • Creative Strategy

See the complete shortlists here.

Supplied. The Grey and Savanna team with SA's first Gold Lion at Cannes this year
SA's first Gold Lion at Cannes 2022

8 hours ago


Cannes wins


Last night South African agencies won a Gold, two Silver and two Bronze Lions and a Silver Campaign.

Grey and Savanna won the country’s first Gold Lion in the category Radio & Audio: Script and a Bronze Lion for Local Brand for its entry Jab Jab.

Also in the Radio & Audio category, FCB was awarded a Silver Lion under Food & Drink for The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign for its client The Coca-Cola Company, while The Odd Number was awarded a Silver Lion for its Gluten entry for client Game and a Silver Campaign for Caffein also for Game in the Casting & Performance section.

In the Outdoor: Single-market Campaign category, a Bronze Lion went to Ogilvy for its Bride Armour entry for Carling Black Label (AB InBev).

Save the date for Cannes Trend Talks 2022
Save the date for Cannes Trend Talks 2022

15 Jun 2022

NextOptions
Read more: technology, Vodacom, Digify, Meta, VMLY&R

Related

Vodacom director David Brown passes away
Vodacom director David Brown passes away4 hours ago
Source: © Cannes Lions Jack by VMLY&R for client Vodacom
9 SA entries in Cannes Craft Lions shortlists1 day ago
5 local agencies in first Cannes Lions shortlists
5 local agencies in first Cannes Lions shortlists1 day ago
Supplied. Three South Africans are on the Gerety Awards 2022 shortlist
Three SA agencies shortlisted for 2022 Gerety Awards14 Jun 2022
Nexio CEO Mickey Mashale steps down
Nexio CEO Mickey Mashale steps down10 Jun 2022
Supplied. Songinkosi Zuma was recently appointed head of People Operations at VMLY&R
#Newsmaker: Sibonginkosi Zuma, VMLY&R head People Operations6 Jun 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz