CannesLions2020: First speakers and sessions announced

The organisers of Cannes Lions 2020 have announced the first speakers and sessions at the Festival.

Burger King’s Fernando Machado

A line-up of the fastest-growing global brands and top-performing creative partnerships share the stories behind their success on stage in 2020. Sharing the secrets behind the Grand Prix-winning work that came out of The New York Times-Droga5 brand-agency duo and how the world's leading entertainment streaming service continues to grow by tapping into culture.Ranked as the fastest-growing US brand in 2019, Netflix has built a business on world-class storytelling. Hear how the streaming giant and their agency partner work together to leverage the universal power of anticipation and tell stories that viewers love.David Droga and CMO David Rubin reflect on the creative partnership that led to their work on the ‘The Truth is Worth It’, a double Grand Prix-winner in 2019 - the year thatreported record digital growth.The global powerhouse’s relentless focus on long-term growth has defined its success over the past couple of decades. Find out why ‘staying humble’ and a drive to create unique, memorable experiences for your customers is at the core of an enduring and authentic brand.Behind Microsoft’s shift from tech company to top-performing creative business is a partnership with McCann Worldgroup. The team’s game-changing Gold and Grand Prix-winning work has put entertainment and humanity at the heart of the brand over recent years - the same years that have seen Microsoft enjoy consecutive growth.The 2019 Creative Marketer of the Year’s global CMO on how not to f*ck up: what it means for a brand to be brave and self-aware in pursuit of the results-driving creativity that led to Burger King’s double-digit growth.We’ll also hear from Molson Coors’ Michelle St Jacques and DDB Worldwide’s Ari Weiss on the Super Bowl disaster that led to a creative reignition, from carbon-limit credit card creators RBK / Doconomy on how brands can tackle the climate crisis and from Cadbury on how generosity returned the brand to growth.