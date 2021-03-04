Karima Brown of eNCA's The Fix has passed away

Brown has been a regular face and contributor on eNCA for nearly five years, having been the host of ‘The Fix’ since May 2018 and a political commentator on the channel, since 2017.
eNCA MD Norman Munzhelele expressed his condolences to her family during this difficult time.
For a long time, Karima has been a robust voice in South Africa’s media landscape. Her years of activism preceded this. She had a big personality and didn’t shy away from voicing her opinions. Karima believed in hope. She was also a loving mother, a loyal friend and a committed colleague. Her death leaves a massive void for many”.
